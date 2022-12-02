FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 qualification scenario: South Korea take on Portugal in must-win tie

After an exciting group stage, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is ready for the knockout phase. However, ahead of that we have the final four group stage ties remaining, the outcome of which will decide the remaining teams to advance to the round of 16.

The day starts with Group H teams South Korea taking on Portugal, and simultaneously Ghana will be locking horns with Uruguay, both the matches are scheduled for 8:30 pm IST kick-off.

After this, Serbia will play Switzerland in the late night kick-off (12:30 AM IST), while Cameroon take on Brazil.

Here are the qualification scenarios for both groups-

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group H points table ahead of final group matches

If we look at Group H, Portugal have made it into the next round. Ghana are the second team likely to advance to the next stage. Portugal are leading, having won both the matches, while Ghana stand second having won one and lost one.

South Korea, who have so far secured just one point so far, can still make it to the next round, if they defeat Portugal in their final group encounter. But things will also depend on the outcome of Ghana vs Uruguay. If Ghana manage to beat Uruguay, even a win against Portugal won't ensure South Korea a round-of-16 slot.

If Ghana and Uruguay play a draw, and South Korea beat Portugal, two teams will be locked with four points thus bringing the goal difference into account. So far, Ghana's goal difference stands at 0, which means they have scored five times and conceded the same number of goals. South Korea, on the other hand, have a goal difference of -1, having scored two and conceded three.

The equation for Uruguay and South Korea stand simple, only a win can keep them in the round-of-16 race. If Uruguay beat Ghana, and South Korea fail to win against Portugal, the South American nation will advance to the round-of-16.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G points table ahead of final group matches

Brazil have qualified for the round-of-16 and the teams in fray are Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia. Cameroon take on Brazil, while Serbia lock horns with Switzerland. Only a win for Cameroon or Serbia, who are locked on 1 point, can keep them in contention for the next round.

A win for both the sides will take them to four points each, thus eliminating Switzerland from the race. If this happens, the goal difference will be taken into consideration. Similarly, if Cameroon manage to eke a win against Brazil, while Serbia and Switzerland play a draw, the goal difference will decide, which teams - Cameroon or Switzerland - will advance to the knockouts.

