'I'll be with the team at World Cup': Sergio Aguero in talks over backroom staff role with Argentine FA

Almost over a month after announcing retirement from football, star striker Sergio Aguero confirmed he'll be travelling with Argentina for the FIFA World Cup, which will be played in Qatar. The former Argentine player will be part of the squad as a backroom staff, Aguero told after his meeting with Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia on Monday.

Aguero, 33, was forced to quit the sport due to a heart condition. In his 18-year-long career, the Argentine forward netted over 400 goals for both clubs and country combined.

However, Aguero isn't sure what will be his role but looks forward to be with the team and is ready to assist them in whichever capacity possible.

"We still need to figure out the role, but I'll be with the team at the World Cup," Aguero told TyC Sports. "It was a nice talk with Chiqui (Tapia)."

"I want to spend time with the players," he added. "I'll be there with the team, I get along very well with them. I want to be close to them and try to have fun. I want to find a way I can help the national team."

Aguero has represented Argentina in 101 matches, in which he scored 41 goals. He was part of the squad for three World Cups and also helped them win the 2021 Copa America - their first major title in 28 years.

Argentina have already qualified unbeaten for Qatar, and are second in the South American qualifying group, four points behind Brazil.

