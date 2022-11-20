Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch opening ceremony in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch opening ceremony in India?

football
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:10 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here is all you need to know about the opening ceremony.

FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch the opening ceremony(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The FIFA World Cup gets underway on Sunday as hosts Qatar will kick-off the proceedings against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. A total of 32 teams, divided into eight groups, will fight for the prestigious trophy.

Meanwhile, Qatar is the first country from Middle East to host the elite tournament and this is also the first time that the tournament is held outside the June-July window.

A total of 64 matches will be played across eight stadiums in Qatar and ahead of that there will be a grand opening ceremony. Here is all you need to know about the opening ceremony:

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will be held before the tournament opener between Qatar and Ecuador.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

When will the opening ceremony begin?

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

The live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

