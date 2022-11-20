Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hosts aim to kick-off campaign with winning start in Group A
Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score: Catch Live score and updates of the opening fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where hosts Qatar will be up against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hosts Qatar will kick start the much-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East, against South American nation Ecuador in a Group A tie at the majestic Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Qatar’s capital, Doha. Qatar has incurred success in the recent years, the most notable being the Asian Cup victory in 2019, which saw the team rise to the 51st position in FIFA rankings. It will be their maiden World Cup appearance. Despite home support, Qatar will have a task cut out against Ecuador, who had an impressive campaign in the qualifiers, finishing fourth behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. They had lost just once at home during that run. Can hosts Qatar get off to a winning start or will the South American nation crash the party for the home crowd?
Nov 20, 2022 08:52 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: How did Ecuador qualify?
Ecuador had a rather impressive road to the making their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance. They finished fourth in the CONMEBOL division of the qualifiers, with 26 points from 18 matches. They beat Colombia 6-1, then emulated the same against Uruguay and Chile before holding heavyweights Brazil and Argentina.
Nov 20, 2022 08:46 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: How did Qatar qualify?
They qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 by virtue of being the host nation.
Nov 20, 2022 08:40 PM IST
Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score: How has Ecuador fared in World Cup so far?
This will the fourth time Ecuador will be playing in the FIFA World Cup. They suffered group-stage exit in 2002 and 2014 and made it to the round of 16 in 2006. Overall, they have a 4-5 record in the tournament history.
Nov 20, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Qatar vs Ecuador Live Updates: How has Qatar fared in World Cup so far?
This will be Qatar's very first appearance in a FIFA World Cup. Although, they had played their first FIFA World Cup qualifying match back in 1977.
Nov 20, 2022 08:30 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Where does Qatar and Ecuador stand in FIFA rankings
The host nation is ranked 51st presently as per FIFA rankings. Their highest ever rank was 42. The South American nation, on the other hand, is ranked 44. Their best-ever rank was 10.
Nov 20, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Qatar vs Ecudaor Live : What the Qatar squad for the tournament?
Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheed, Meshaal Barsham, Yousuf Hassan
Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al Rawi, Khoukhi Boualem, Abdelkarim Hassan
Midfieldiers: Ismaeel Mohammad, Homam Al Amin, Jassim Jabir, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al Hajri, Assim Madibo, Mustafa Meshaal, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Naif Al Hadhrami
Forwards: Al-Haydos, Akram Afid, Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Khalid Muneer.
Nov 20, 2022 08:21 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Qatar vs Ecudaor: What the Ecuador squad for the tournament?
Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez
Defenders: Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Jackson Porozo, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, William Pacho
Midfieldiers: Moises Caicedo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Angel Mena, Ayrton Preciado, Romario Ibarra, Jeremy Sarmiento
Forwards: Romario Ibarra, Gonzalo Plata, Ángel Mena, Anthony Valencia, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia and Djorkaeff Reasco
Nov 20, 2022 08:17 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: ALL SET!
Nov 20, 2022 08:09 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the opening fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!