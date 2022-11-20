Home / Sports / Football / Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hosts aim to kick-off campaign with winning start in Group A
Live

Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hosts aim to kick-off campaign with winning start in Group A

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:52 PM IST

Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score: Catch Live score and updates of the opening fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where hosts Qatar will be up against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.  

Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates
Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hosts Qatar will kick start the much-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East, against South American nation Ecuador in a Group A tie at the majestic Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Qatar’s capital, Doha. Qatar has incurred success in the recent years, the most notable being the Asian Cup victory in 2019, which saw the team rise to the 51st position in FIFA rankings. It will be their maiden World Cup appearance. Despite home support, Qatar will have a task cut out against Ecuador, who had an impressive campaign in the qualifiers, finishing fourth behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. They had lost just once at home during that run. Can hosts Qatar get off to a winning start or will the South American nation crash the party for the home crowd?

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:52 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: How did Ecuador qualify?

    Ecuador had a rather impressive road to the making their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance. They finished fourth in the CONMEBOL division of the qualifiers, with 26 points from 18 matches. They beat Colombia 6-1, then emulated the same against Uruguay and Chile before holding heavyweights Brazil and Argentina.

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:46 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: How did Qatar qualify?

    They qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 by virtue of being the host nation. 

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:40 PM IST

    Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score: How has Ecuador fared in World Cup so far?

    This will the fourth time Ecuador will be playing in the FIFA World Cup. They suffered group-stage exit in 2002 and 2014 and made it to the round of 16 in 2006. Overall, they have a 4-5 record in the tournament history.

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:35 PM IST

    Qatar vs Ecuador Live Updates: How has Qatar fared in World Cup so far?

    This will be Qatar's very first appearance in a FIFA World Cup. Although, they had played their first FIFA World Cup qualifying match back in 1977.

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:30 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Where does Qatar and Ecuador stand in FIFA rankings

    The host nation is ranked 51st presently as per FIFA rankings. Their highest ever rank was 42. The South American nation, on the other hand, is ranked 44. Their best-ever rank was 10. 

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:25 PM IST

    Qatar vs Ecudaor Live : What the Qatar squad for the tournament?

    Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheed, Meshaal Barsham, Yousuf Hassan

    Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al Rawi, Khoukhi Boualem, Abdelkarim Hassan

    Midfieldiers: Ismaeel Mohammad, Homam Al Amin, Jassim Jabir, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al Hajri, Assim Madibo, Mustafa Meshaal, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Naif Al Hadhrami

    Forwards: Al-Haydos, Akram Afid, Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Khalid Muneer.

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:21 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Qatar vs Ecudaor: What the Ecuador squad for the tournament? 

    Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez

    Defenders: Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Jackson Porozo, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, William Pacho

    Midfieldiers: Moises Caicedo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Angel Mena, Ayrton Preciado, Romario Ibarra, Jeremy Sarmiento

    Forwards: Romario Ibarra, Gonzalo Plata, Ángel Mena, Anthony Valencia, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia and Djorkaeff Reasco

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:17 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022: ALL SET!

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:09 PM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the opening fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qatar ecuador fifa world cup + 1 more

Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup Live Score: Hosts aim to kick-off campaign with

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:46 PM IST

Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score: Catch Live score and updates of the opening fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where hosts Qatar will be up against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.  

Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates
Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates

FIFA World Cup Highlights: BTS star Jung Kook stars in Qatar's opening ceremony

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:48 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The event will also feature BTS star Jung Kook, and it will be followed by the tournament opener. Follow here Live Updates of FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: The event will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (Qatar).(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: The event will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (Qatar).(REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:27 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here is all you need to know about the opening ceremony. Qatar is the first country from Middle East to host the elite tournament. This is also the first time that FIFA World Cup is held outside the June-July window.

FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch the opening ceremony(AFP)
FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch the opening ceremony(AFP)

FIFA World Cup Qatar vs Ecuador Football Live Streaming: When and where to watch

football
Published on Nov 20, 2022 08:47 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador Football Live Streaming: Qatar face Ecuador in the tournament opener, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday. Follow here for when and where to watch, live streaming details of QAT vs ECU FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar face Ecuador in the opener, in Al Khor.(AP)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar face Ecuador in the opener, in Al Khor.(AP)

Defending champions France rocked as Benzema ruled out of World Cup with injury

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:38 AM IST

Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the tournament after incurring a thigh injury during training, as confirmed by French football federation.

France's Karim Benzema watches the ball during a training session(AP)
France's Karim Benzema watches the ball during a training session(AP)

Fans work out crazy theory behind Ronaldo and Messi's internet-breaking picture

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:27 PM IST

While some called it "iconic", others hailed it as the "picture of the century", but there was a certain group of fans would worked out a crazy World Cup theory behind the picture.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Qatar waits for the ball to get rolling

football
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 11:38 PM IST

There is hope that the protests over the tiny nation’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community will move into the background once the World Cup starts

General view of fans at a stage during the opening of the FIFA fan festival as fireworks explode in the background.(REUTERS)
General view of fans at a stage during the opening of the FIFA fan festival as fireworks explode in the background.(REUTERS)

FIFA chief Infantino slams Qatar critics as "hypocrites" and "racists"

football
Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:21 PM IST

World football body's president targetted those attacking the World Cup hosts and said calling south Asians cheering the England team as "fake fans" amounted to racism. “Can somebody who looks like an Indian not cheer for England or Germany?", he asked

Gianni Infantino during a press conference.(REUTERS)
Gianni Infantino during a press conference.(REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup: Expect top teams to start slowly in the Qatar heat

football
Published on Nov 19, 2022 09:47 PM IST

Acclimatisation will be a huge factor and the favourites will look to get through the group stages without being tripped up. For me Serbia are the dark horses, says former Croatia stalwart and current India coach Igor Stimac.

An Argentina fan plays football at the opening of the FIFA fan festival(REUTERS)
An Argentina fan plays football at the opening of the FIFA fan festival(REUTERS)

Teams that can trip up rivals with the champion tag

football
Published on Nov 19, 2022 07:30 PM IST

The champions of the past will be expected to deliver, but there are some who will be hungry to end their wait for a first World Cup triumph. England did win once, but it appears so far away

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will be gunning for glory.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will be gunning for glory.(REUTERS)

FIFA head says fans 'will survive' without beer at World Cup

football
Published on Nov 19, 2022 07:00 PM IST

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the beer ban at stadiums was made jointly by Qatar officials and FIFA.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin from November 20.(via REUTERS)
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin from November 20.(via REUTERS)

Messi out of Argentina’s FIFA WC opener due to injury? PSG star skips training

football
Published on Nov 19, 2022 06:21 PM IST

Lionel Messi reportedly skipped training, with Argentina scheduled to have their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener on November 22, against Saudi Arabia.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi missed Argentina's training.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi missed Argentina's training.(REUTERS)

'I feel African, I feel gay': FIFA president Infantino delivers bizarre speech

football
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 05:27 PM IST

FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered a bizarre speech in a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to be begin from November 20. Hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the opener.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a press conference.(REUTERS)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a press conference.(REUTERS)

Huge scandal in FIFA World Cup: Qatar accused of bribing Ecuador to lose opener

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:27 PM IST

Qatar has been accused of bribing Ecuador players to lose their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, scheduled for Sunday in Al Khor.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin from November 20.(via REUTERS)
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin from November 20.(via REUTERS)

FIFA WC guide: History, groups, players to watch out for - All you need to know

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 09:59 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's all you need to know about the impending FIFA World Cup which begins from Sunday in Qatar.

A woman takes a selfie with her mobile phone beside a giant replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy in front of the Stadium 974 in Doha
A woman takes a selfie with her mobile phone beside a giant replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy in front of the Stadium 974 in Doha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out