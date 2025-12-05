FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch the showpiece event live on TV and online

The final draw for the 2026 World Cup will be held at the Kennedy Center on December 5.(Bloomberg) FIFA World Cup 2026 draw Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the showpiece event. The day of reckoning is finally here. The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 5, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The showpiece event is all set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 1 to July 19 next year. Ahead of the tournament, the organisers will unveil how the teams stack up in each group. It is worth mentioning that the 2026 World Cup will be the biggest in history as it will feature 48 teams - 16 more than Qatar 2022.

42 teams have already sealed their qualification for the FIFA World Cup, and the final six teams will be determined through play-off matches in March next year.

At the official draw, the 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of 4. The top nine seeds, along with the three co-hosts, are a part of Pot 1 for the draw.

According to official tradition, the hosts have already been assigned to their groups: Mexico in Group A, Canada in Group B, and the USA in Group D.

Argentina, Spain, France, and England are the top four seeded teams, and they are all part of Pot 1, along with five-time champions Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

FIFA World Cup 2026 pots:

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany.

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia.

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa.

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners, two intercontinental playoff winners.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place on Friday, December 5, at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, USA.

Which channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will not be telecast on any TV channels in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw can be streamed live on the FIFA+ app and the social media handles of the FIFA World Cup.