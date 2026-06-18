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FIFA World Cup 2026: England survive Croatia scare as Kane, Bellingham and Tuchel's subs deliver

Although Harry Kane's brace and Jude Bellingham's goal stole the show, Thomas Tuchel's substitutions proved equally important in getting all three points.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 04:02 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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England began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a dominant note, clinching an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia in Group L in Dallas. The result showcased England's attacking firepower and depth, as seen in Thomas Tuchel's substitutions.

England's forward Harry Kane scored a brace in their 4-2 win.(AFP)

England started strong, taking the lead through the captain, Harry Kane. Kane got lucky as England were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute. He missed his initial attempt, but VAR judged the Croatian goalkeeper to have come out of his line before the shot. Taking the penalty again, Kane converted it, giving England the lead.

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Croatia responded strongly, refusing to let the match slip away. Their equaliser came in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina. He unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the area, which flew past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Pickford would have been disappointed as he got his fingertip to it.

Harry Kane bags brace

England kept hold of the lead and ended the match with a 4-2 victory. The result capped off an impressive second-half showing from England. Although Kane's brace and Bellingham's goal stole the show, Tuchel's substitutions proved equally important in getting all three points.

For Croatia, there were a few positives, but some glaring negatives. Baturina and Musa's goals showed their attacking quality. But their defence lacked structure, and errors at key moments proved too costly. Meanwhile, Luka Modric looked out of touch too.

 
fifa world cup england football team croatia
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2026: England survive Croatia scare as Kane, Bellingham and Tuchel's subs deliver
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