FIFA World Cup 2026: Is the dubious record of 28 red cards in 2006 under threat after Mexico-South Africa opener?

This is not going to be an ordinary World Cup, going by what happened in the tournament opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Themba Zwane is shocked, isn't he?(AFP)

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Gosh, three red cards in the game! Is this a sign that this is going to be a violent World Cup, just like the world today, with wars, of one kind or another, breaking out everywhere?

Yaya Sithole (50th minute) and Themba Zwane (84th minute) from South Africa were sent off before Mexico's Cesar Montes was given his marching orders in stoppage time as the co-hosts won 2-0 at the jam-packed Mexico City Stadium.

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{{^usCountry}} That this World Cup has kicked off in this fashion is important. Four years ago in Qatar, the entire tournament saw four red cards. Eight years ago in Russia, there were just four red cards. Now, compare that with the tournament opener last night. This is the biggest World Cup yet, with as many as 48 teams out there to vie for the trophy. One can imagine what will happen if the frenzy continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That this World Cup has kicked off in this fashion is important. Four years ago in Qatar, the entire tournament saw four red cards. Eight years ago in Russia, there were just four red cards. Now, compare that with the tournament opener last night. This is the biggest World Cup yet, with as many as 48 teams out there to vie for the trophy. One can imagine what will happen if the frenzy continues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Is the dubious record from the 2006 edition in Germany under threat now? As many as 28 players saw red in that edition, which ended in Italy beating France on penalties in the final at Berlin. Yes, it was the same game where Zinedine Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi in the second half of extra time to compromise France's chances not a little. One of the most notorious episodes in international football history for sure! The Zwane one is not adding up! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Is the dubious record from the 2006 edition in Germany under threat now? As many as 28 players saw red in that edition, which ended in Italy beating France on penalties in the final at Berlin. Yes, it was the same game where Zinedine Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi in the second half of extra time to compromise France's chances not a little. One of the most notorious episodes in international football history for sure! The Zwane one is not adding up! {{/usCountry}}

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Sithole was rightly dismissed for fouling Brian Gutierrez. The second one however was a bit controversial as Zwane was found guilty of violent conduct against Roberto Alvarado after a VAR review. Like Sithole, Montes was an open and shut case as he brought down Khuliso Mudau just outside the penalty box at a time when Mexico were sailing towards a comfortable win.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos let his displeasure be known to the world after the match. "The second [red card], we can discuss. It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player. It's the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I don't think [it was a red], it was too soft to give that as a red card. The first red card, you have to accept it. Their player was going alone to the goal, and Yaya fouled him, so that I can understand," he said.

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One really hopes that seeing red doesn’t become a trend going forward. Often it does though.

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