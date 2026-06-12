‘If Ronaldo were 10 years younger...’: Bhaichung Bhutia on Messi vs CR7, picks Harry Kane for FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The FIFA World Cup is underway, but before Argentina and Portugal take the field, much of the attention continues to centre on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. More than two decades after emerging on the global stage, the two icons remain the biggest talking points in world football. Bhaichung Bhutia spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times Digital about FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)

Messi enters the tournament in a very different position from four years ago. By leading Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar, he secured the one major honour that had long eluded him. The pressure is no longer the same, but the passion and drive remain undiminished. Whenever Messi pulls on the Argentina shirt, the atmosphere feels unique, with thousands of fans turning stadiums into a sea of blue and white. For Ronaldo, however, the story is different. The World Cup remains the one major trophy missing from his glittering career.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who will be part of the FIFA World Cup broadcast team for Zee5 and Unite8, spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times Digital about the tournament, sharing his views on the contrasting situations of Messi and Ronaldo as they prepare for another shot at football's biggest prize.

Here are the excerpts from the interview: Argentina head into the World Cup as defending champions, but several key players, including Lionel Messi, are now playing outside Europe's top leagues. Do you think this squad still has what it takes to retain the title? Definitely. I think they still have almost the entire core of the team from the last World Cup that they won. Apart from Di Maria, who has retired, most of the players are still there and have improved, performing even better. Alvarez, especially, has been fantastic for Atletico Madrid. The great thing is that the World Cup is being played in North America, and the weather and conditions should be very friendly for the South American teams. As their coach said, they're not going to this World Cup to win it; they're going there to defend it. That itself shows how strong and confident this team is. They have great unity as well. In the last World Cup, they played for Messi, and they'll still play for Messi this time, but the bonding and togetherness within the squad will be very important. If you look at some of the other favourites like Brazil and France, they are great teams, but sometimes it feels like something is missing in terms of team spirit and unity. Argentina don't seem to have that problem. They look like a complete team, very well-balanced, and they have a great leader in Messi to help them defend the World Cup once again.

Portugal arguably has one of the strongest midfields in world football. Does this feel like their best opportunity yet to finally win a World Cup? I think if you look at Portugal right now, this is probably their best team. They also won the Nations League, and they look like a very, very strong side. As you mentioned, their midfield is one of the best in the world. Bruno Fernandes has had a fantastic Premier League season, and they have some outstanding players in that area of the pitch. Up front, though, I still have a few doubts about the finishing and striking department. If Ronaldo were 10 years younger, with this team around him, I think Portugal would be clear favourites to win the World Cup. They are still among the favourites, but that final edge in attack is something I feel is missing.

They will definitely be playing for Ronaldo. Everybody wants to help him win the one trophy that has eluded him. But when you compare the situations of Messi and Ronaldo, I think the feeling within the Argentina camp towards Messi is different. It feels very natural and genuine. With Portugal, the players will say Ronaldo means everything to them and that they want to win it for him, and I'm sure the respect is there. But whether that emotional connection is quite the same as what the Argentina players have for Messi, I'm not so sure. That's just my personal opinion. If you're comparing the two, I think that extra 1% in terms of spirit and togetherness is stronger in the Argentina squad than in Portugal.