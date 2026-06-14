Brazil vs Morocco Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: Saibari makes Brazil pay as Morocco seize early lead

Brazil vs Morocco Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: No nation has won the FIFA World Cup more times than Brazil. Yet the Selecao have gone 24 years without lifting the trophy, their longest drought since the gap between the 1970 and 1994 triumphs. On Sunday, they begin their quest for a sixth world title in New Jersey with a Group C clash against African champions Morocco. ...Read More

Brazil, the only team to have appeared in every World Cup since the tournament's inception in 1930, arrive under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian will be managing at a World Cup for the first time in his career. After warm-up victories over Panama (6-2) and Egypt (2-1), Brazil will be keen to continue their remarkable record of topping their group at every World Cup.

Morocco, however, are expected to provide the sternest test in Group C, which also includes Scotland and Haiti. The Atlas Lions captured global attention with their historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, becoming the first African nation to reach the last four of a World Cup. They also arrive in strong form, having won all of their qualifying matches and claimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after a dramatic final against Senegal.

With Brazil chasing history and Morocco eager to prove that their 2022 success was no one-off, the opening Group C encounter promises to be one of the most intriguing matches of the tournament.