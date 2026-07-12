FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal schedule: Mbappe meets Yamal, Messi faces Kane - Final 4 promise two era-defining battles

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final line-up is complete after England and Argentina survived demanding quarter-final examinations to join France and Spain in the tournament’s final four.

Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, and Harry Kane. (AFP)

England secured their place with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway, recovering from a goal down through two strikes from Jude Bellingham. The winning goal arrived in the third minute of extra time, taking England into only the fourth World Cup semi-final in their history.

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Argentina completed the line-up later in the day, beating Switzerland 3-1 after another contest that stretched beyond regulation time. The defending champions have now scored exactly three goals in each of their three knockout matches, although their progress has rarely been comfortable.

Those victories have produced two heavyweight semi-finals: France against Spain and England against Argentina. Four group winners remain, but each has reached this point through a markedly different route.

FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final schedule

France vs Spain

Wednesday, July 15, 12:30 AM IST

Dallas Stadium, Arlington

England vs Argentina

Thursday, July 16, 12:30 AM IST

Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

The France-Spain winner will face either England or Argentina in the final, scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on July 20. The losing semi-finalists will meet in the third-place playoff.

France’s perfect defensive pathway

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{{^usCountry}} France have enjoyed the most controlled knockout campaign of the four remaining teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} France have enjoyed the most controlled knockout campaign of the four remaining teams. {{/usCountry}}

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After topping Group I with nine points, they began the knockout stage by dismantling Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32. A far tighter Round-of-16 contest followed, with France edging Paraguay 1-0 before delivering another composed performance to defeat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-final.

France have therefore scored six knockout goals without conceding. Their defensive structure has remained intact even when matches have become tense, while Kylian Mbappe has continued to provide the decisive attacking edge.

Spain, however, will represent their strongest technical challenge.

Also Read: Jude Bellingham rescues England, sends Three Lions into World Cup semifinal after Norway thriller

Spain pass increasingly difficult European tests

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Spain topped Group H with seven points before opening their knockout campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Austria.

Their route then became considerably tougher. Spain eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, controlling long periods of a match involving two familiar footballing rivals. They were tested more severely by Belgium in the quarter-final but advanced with a 2-1 victory.

Belgium became the first team to score against Spain in the knockout stage, yet Luis de la Fuente’s side still found a way through.

Spain have scored six goals and conceded only once across their three knockout games. Their semi-final against France brings together the tournament’s two strongest defensive records and arguably its two most complete teams.

England survive another thriller

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England’s route has been considerably more chaotic.

After finishing first in Group L with seven points, they defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 and then survived a five-goal Round-of-16 contest against Mexico, winning 3-2.

Norway pushed them even further in the quarter-final. England fell behind, missed chances during regulation time and were forced into extra time before Bellingham delivered the decisive intervention.

England have won all three knockout matches by a single-goal margin. They have scored seven times but conceded in every round, making their run less convincing than those of France or Spain, but perhaps more revealing of their resilience.

Argentina’s firepower carries them through

Argentina entered the knockout phase after winning all three group matches and collecting nine points in Group J.

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Their Round-of-32 meeting with Cabo Verde ended in a nervy 3-2 victory. The same scoreline followed against Egypt in the Round of 16, with Argentina again required to outscore an opponent that repeatedly threatened them.

The quarter-final against Switzerland was similarly demanding before Argentina eventually prevailed 3-1 after extra time.

Lionel Scaloni’s side have scored nine goals in three knockout games, the highest total among the semi-finalists. Yet they have also conceded five, leaving England with reasons to believe they can expose the champions defensively.

The final four therefore offer four distinct identities: France’s control, Spain’s precision, England’s resilience and Argentina’s relentless scoring power. Only two will survive the next stage.