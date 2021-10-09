Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Isak nets wonder strike as Sweden crush Kosovo 3-0
football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Isak nets wonder strike as Sweden crush Kosovo 3-0

Updated on Oct 09, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Reuters | , Stockholm

Striker Alexander Isak scored a world-class goal to add to an Emil Forsberg penalty and a superb solo effort by Robin Quaison as Sweden cruised to a 3-0 win over Kosovo in their World Cup Group B qualifier on Saturday.

The home side took the lead box after a lengthy VAR review when Florent Hadergjonaj was found to have handled the ball and winger Forsberg rolled the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner in the 29th minute.

Kosovo thought they had levelled when Vedat Muriqi slammed the ball home from close range in the 57th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside to the relief of a Swedish defence missing Victor Lindelof, who is at home due to the impending birth of his second child.

The 22-year-old Isak then brought the crowd to their feet just after the hour mark with a mazy dribble and shot, and from the resulting corner he picked up the ball out on the left and cut inside before curling an unstoppable effort into the top right corner.

Substitute Quaison out-muscled the Kosovan defence to make it 3-0 in the 79th minute and secure a win that leaves the Swedes second in the group on 12 points, one behind leaders Spain with a game less played. Kosovo are fourth on four points.

 

Topics
sweden fifa world cup qualifier
