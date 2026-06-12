FIFA World Cup 2026: How South Korea turned it around against Czechia

Over 500km away from the chaos of the opening match in Mexico City, which saw more red cards than goals, South Korea recorded a stellar 2-1 comeback win to trounce Czechia in Guadalajara.

South Korean players celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup Group A football match against Czechia on Friday. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All three goals came in the second half — Czechia’s captain Ladislav Krejci opened the scoring in the 59th minute, before Hwang in-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu found the net in the 67th and 80th minutes respectively.

The first half was a largely scrappy affair in which the South Koreans maintained possession and created more clear cut chances. But they failed to test opposition goalkeeper Matej Kovar — his only save came from Lee Kang-in’s speculative long-range effort. Neither of the pre-tournament touted star strikers — South Korea’s Son Heung-min and Czechia’s Patrik Schick — made a meaningful enough impact.

However, the match came to life in the second half. South Korea had been employing a high defensive line throughout, in order to control proceedings and set an offside trap to thwart Czechia’s direct counter-attacks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reliant on turnovers and set-pieces, Czechia sat deep in a low block in their own half to absorb the South Korean pressure. However, they found it increasingly challenging to defend against the quick interplay between South Korea’s wingers and wingbacks on both sides of the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reliant on turnovers and set-pieces, Czechia sat deep in a low block in their own half to absorb the South Korean pressure. However, they found it increasingly challenging to defend against the quick interplay between South Korea’s wingers and wingbacks on both sides of the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The start of the second half saw three major incursions into the final third by the South Koreans, as Kovar was called into action each time to make the save and launch a counter-attack. Ladislav Krejci’s headed goal from right-back Vladimir Coufal’s long throw came against the run of play, after that third Korean incursion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The start of the second half saw three major incursions into the final third by the South Koreans, as Kovar was called into action each time to make the save and launch a counter-attack. Ladislav Krejci’s headed goal from right-back Vladimir Coufal’s long throw came against the run of play, after that third Korean incursion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} South Korea did not wilt from the setback and remained committed to playing on the front foot, recording 262 passes across the second half at a success rate of 89%. Czechia, on the other hand, made only 94 passes in that time period, with 70% accuracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Korea did not wilt from the setback and remained committed to playing on the front foot, recording 262 passes across the second half at a success rate of 89%. Czechia, on the other hand, made only 94 passes in that time period, with 70% accuracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite facing a disadvantage in physicality and height, the South Koreans also won more aerial duels than the Czechs throughout the game, at 27 to 15.

On the balance of play, South Korea’s comeback thus appeared inevitable. Lee Kang-in masterfully created enough space for himself in midfield to play a weighted diagonal through ball to Hwang in-beom. Hwang’s solid first touch and change in direction was enough to outfox both Kovar and centre-back Robin Hranac, and chip the ball into an empty net.

Czechia’s threat from counter-attacks and set-pieces continued but the clutch moments they secured in the qualifying playoffs in March were lacking in Guadalajara. Their direct long-ball counter-attacks were often wayward and frenetic, with long-pass accuracy only slightly improving as the game went on.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

South Korea’s dominance in possession and chance creation limited Czechia to just a handful of set-pieces following Hwang’s equaliser. Substitute attacking midfielder Adam Hlozek won a free-kick in a dangerous position due to his industrious pressing, but Tomas Soucek’s goal from the resulting set-piece had to be disallowed thanks to South Korea’s offside trap working exactly as intended.

It was another substitute in Oh Hyeon-gyu who was involved in the game’s very next big moment. In the South Korean attack that resulted from Soucek’s offside goal, midfielder Paik Seung-ho bypassed the Czech backline with an aerial pass to Hwang in-beom on the right flank. Hwang’s low cross to Oh in the centre of the 6-yard box was ideal, allowing Oh to shoot from close range and leave Kovar with little chance of making another save.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was only after going 2-1 down did Czechia attempt to attack with more composure in open play and force South Korea deeper into their own half. However, they didn’t leave themselves enough time to put sustained pressure on South Korea. Just two potential scoring chances came, via Hlozek and fellow substitute Michal Sadilek, that were both saved by Kim Seung-gyu diving to his right.

Following their UEFA playoff exploits in March under new head coach Miroslav Koubek, Czechia weren’t able to make it three consecutive unlikely comebacks. But Hong Myung-bo and his South Korea side have been rewarded for sticking to their attacking style, despite some inconsistent performances in friendlies and qualifiers under his tenure.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON