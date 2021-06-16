Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Finland vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams
football

Finland vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020: European Championship debutants Finland will take on the mighty Russians in Group B. Here is a look at the squads.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The Russian team. (Getty Images)

The second round of Group B fixtures will begin with Euros debutants Finland taking on Russia. Finland's first game was like no other as the world received a massive scare involving Denmark's Christian Eriksen. However, they battled hard and emerged victorious 1-0. On the other hand, Russia were swept aside 3-0 by World No.1 Belgium. Can they make a winning comeback?

Also Read | UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Here is the squad of Finland vs Russia 2020:

Also Read | Euro 2020 Full Coverage

Finland

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen

Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakar

Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.

Russia

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin

Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP