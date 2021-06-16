UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online
- Finland vs Russia, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Finland vs Russia.
Finland in their second Group B encounter, take on Russia, who are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table. While Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening match in Copenhagen, Russia were beaten 3-0 by Belgium. The two sides will meet for the first time in the European Championship and with both units fighting for a top-two finish, they will come out all guns blazing.
Here’s all you need to know about Finland vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming:
Also Read | Finland vs Russia UEFA: Full squads of both teams
Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia taking place?
The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia will take place at Krestovsky Stadium Saint Petersburg, Russia.
At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia begin?
The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia begins at 6:30 pm on Wednesday (June 16).
Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia?
The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.
