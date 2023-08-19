First-timers Spain and England set to face in historic FIFA Women’s World Cup final

After a month of exciting football and 62 intriguing matches the stage is now all set for the FIFA Women’s World Cup final match to unfold at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. Spain and England will be vying for their maiden Women’s World Cup title when they take the field in the summit clash on Sunday. This is the first time in the history of the Women’s World Cup that two first-time finalists will line up against each other. England qualified for the final after defeating co-hosts Australia by three goals to one at the last-four stage. Spain saw off Sweden 2-1.

After winning the Euro last year, England now have a chance to be crowned world champions. Having been unbeaten at the group stage, England qualified for the knockouts as table-toppers. In the round of 16, they got the better of Nigeria. In the quarter-finals, England came from behind to keep their unbeaten run intact. The Lionesses came up with a spirited display against Sweden to book their berth in the final.

The semi-final triumph helped England coach Sarina Wiegman in becoming the first person to lead two separate nations to the finals of the Women’s World Cup. Wiegman had guided the Netherlands to reach the final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Wiegman will have to take a tough call on her forward Lauren James, who will make a return to the squad after serving a two-match ban. James was one of England’s star performers at the group stage. The Chelsea footballer, however, missed the last two World Cup games after picking up a red card in the last 16 fixture against Nigeria.

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes feels that Lauren James will be raring to go if selected in the playing XI for the final. "Lauren is an outstanding player and will go on to contribute many more moments for both club and country. As always, she will be reflective and she's moved forward from (the red card) and she's very excited to be available for the final. Those players are prepared for whatever happens, whatever team (coach) Sarina (Wiegman) picks, I'm sure Lauren will be ready,” Hayes said.

Meanwhile, Spain qualified for the round of 16 having secured a second-place finish in Group C. Spain routed Switzerland 5-1 in the pre-quarterfinals. In the quarter-finals, they scored a goal late in extra-time to earn a victory. In the semi-finals, Spanish left-back Olga Carmona scored an 89th-minute goal to guide her side to the final.

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been one of the tournament’s stand-out performers and the Spanish side will rely on her brilliance against England. Reigning two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas who has not been able to live up to the expectations in the competition so far after an injury will try to make a mark at the biggest stage of them all.

