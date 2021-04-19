IND USA
Football representational image(HT Image)
Five English clubs sign up to breakaway league: report

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST

Five English clubs have signed up to a breakaway European Super League, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

The paper said Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to join the new league.

The only member of the "big six" not to have signed up is Manchester City, the paper said, citing sources with knowledge of the development.

Italy's Serie A held an emergency board meeting on Sunday after reports that three leading clubs, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, along with broadcaster DAZN, had been involved in the European Super League talks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
