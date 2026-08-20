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Football: India-Cape Verde likely on Oct. 6

The friendly, likely to be staged at Kolkata or Kochi, can take India’s count of matches against 2026 World Cup finalists to four

Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 03:00:14 IST
By Dhiman Sarkar
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Kolkata: India are likely to play Cape Verde in Kolkata or Kochi on October 6. With the match against Brazil scheduled here on October 3 and two more away to New Zealand in November, 2026 could be the year India play four matches against teams from the last World Cup, an unprecedented event in the history of the men’s team.

Football: India-Cape Verde likely on Oct. 6
Football: India-Cape Verde likely on Oct. 6

“There aren’t too many stadiums in India that meet the requirements of holding a FIFA international. Hence, Kolkata or Kochi,” an official at All India Football Federation (AIFF) told HT on Wednesday.

Cape Verde, whose fairytale run in the 2026 World Cup included holding champions Spain to a 0-0 draw and taking finalists Argentina to extra-time, have promoted assistant Humberto Bettencourt as head coach following Bubista’s move to a club in Morocco. They will come to India after Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali (away, September 23) and Rwanda (home, September 27). Rwanda are coached by former India head coach Stephen Constantine.

It is likely that Khalid Jamil’s India will prepare for the friendlies with a training camp in Kolkata once the international window begins on September 21. AIFF is trying for another friendly before the game against Brazil, the official said.

In other news, another AIFF official said Diamond Harbour FC have failed to meet Wednesday’s 2pm deadline to pay approximately 66 lakh as the second instalment of their participation fee for the Indian Super League. “Since there is no time to draft in a new club, it is possible that this season’s competition will have 13 teams,” the official said.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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