Nottingham Forest smashed Sunderland 5-0 on Friday to pull eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, heaping extra pressure on struggling Tottenham.

Forest blitz Sunderland to close in on Premier League safety

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The stunning result at the Stadium of Light effectively turns the battle to avoid the final relegation spot into a two-horse race between Spurs and West Ham, with Wolves and Burnley already doomed.

Vitor Pereira's Forest have found a rich vein of form at just the right time and are now unbeaten in six league games.

Sunderland enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages of an absorbing contest in the northeast of England but the visitors looked consistently dangerous when they attacked.

Forest broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Trai Hume deflected Igor Jesus' header into his own net, but that gave little indication of what was to follow in an extraordinary opening period.

Chris Wood doubled the lead in the 31st minute, finishing smartly after Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs gifted possession to the away side.

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{{^usCountry}} Morgan Gibbs-White volleyed home to make it 3-0 and three minutes later it was 4-0 when Jesus hammered home at the back post, leaving mid-table Sunderland shellshocked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Morgan Gibbs-White volleyed home to make it 3-0 and three minutes later it was 4-0 when Jesus hammered home at the back post, leaving mid-table Sunderland shellshocked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The home side battled harder in the second half. Dan Ballard nodded home on the hour mark but the goal was ruled out for a foul by Nordi Mukiele. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The home side battled harder in the second half. Dan Ballard nodded home on the hour mark but the goal was ruled out for a foul by Nordi Mukiele. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But Forest largely remained in control and rubbed salt into Sunderland's wounds when Elliot Anderson passed the ball into the net to make it five in stoppage time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Forest largely remained in control and rubbed salt into Sunderland's wounds when Elliot Anderson passed the ball into the net to make it five in stoppage time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The emphatic win takes Forest to 39 points and the brink of safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The emphatic win takes Forest to 39 points and the brink of safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The East Midlands club have had a turbulent season under four different permanent managers but could end the campaign on a real high with a Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa to come. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The East Midlands club have had a turbulent season under four different permanent managers but could end the campaign on a real high with a Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa to come. {{/usCountry}}

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Attention now turns to Saturday's matches at the bottom of the table.

Tottenham, under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, travel to bottom side Wolves at the same time as West Ham host Everton.

Spurs, who were last relegated in 1977, are on 31 points two behind the Hammers. Both teams have five matches left.

jw/mw

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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