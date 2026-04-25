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Forest blitz Sunderland to close in on Premier League safety

Forest blitz Sunderland to close in on Premier League safety

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 02:34 am IST
AFP |
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Nottingham Forest smashed Sunderland 5-0 on Friday to pull eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, heaping extra pressure on struggling Tottenham.

Forest blitz Sunderland to close in on Premier League safety

The stunning result at the Stadium of Light effectively turns the battle to avoid the final relegation spot into a two-horse race between Spurs and West Ham, with Wolves and Burnley already doomed.

Vitor Pereira's Forest have found a rich vein of form at just the right time and are now unbeaten in six league games.

Sunderland enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages of an absorbing contest in the northeast of England but the visitors looked consistently dangerous when they attacked.

Forest broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Trai Hume deflected Igor Jesus' header into his own net, but that gave little indication of what was to follow in an extraordinary opening period.

Chris Wood doubled the lead in the 31st minute, finishing smartly after Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs gifted possession to the away side.

Attention now turns to Saturday's matches at the bottom of the table.

Tottenham, under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, travel to bottom side Wolves at the same time as West Ham host Everton.

Spurs, who were last relegated in 1977, are on 31 points two behind the Hammers. Both teams have five matches left.

jw/mw

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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