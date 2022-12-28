Home / Sports / Football / ‘Forgive us…’: Why Messi apologised to locals in hometown Rosario after Argentina's FIFA World Cup win

football
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:44 PM IST

The adoration and frenzy to get a glimpse of their hero is continuing even ten days after the World Cup win and Messi has issued an apology to the fans with whom he is unable to meet.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

36 Years long wait for Argentina was over when the South American team defeated France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 and became World Champions. Led by captain Lionel Messi, it was the third title victory for them, having won in 1978 and 1986. It was dream-come-true moment for Messi as the superstar striker won the title for the first time, which had eluded him in his illustrious career. Leading from the front, Messi scored two goals in the final and was named Player of the Match. Throughout the tournament, the 35-year-old struck seven goals and provided three assists. For his all-round performance Messi was awarded the 'Golden Ball' which he won for the second time in his career after 2014 World Cup.

With such sensational achievement and individual performance at the biggest stage of football, Messi's fandom shot through the roof. He alongside his team, were given a hero's welcome in their home country as millions of fans stormed the streets to meet and greet the newly crowned world champions. As Messi reached his birthplace, Rosario, thousands of fans assembled outside his home. The adoration and frenzy to get a glimpse of their hero is continuing even ten days after the grand win and Messi has issued an apology to the fans with whom he is unable to meet.

"Well, we wanted to send our greetings to all the people of Funes, Rosario in general. We would like to thank you for the love you have always shown us, especially now at this time when I have just arrived back from the World Cup. Forgive us as well because sometimes it is difficult to see everyone, we are with family and friends for a few days and sometimes it is complicated," Messi was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

During his campaign in the World Cup 2022, Messi created the world record of most appearances(26) in World Cup matches. He also became the first player to score a goal in every round of the modern format of the World Cup.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Story Saved
