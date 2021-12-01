Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Former Liverpool, Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at 70
football

Former Liverpool, Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at 70

Ray Kennedy's death was announced by both clubs on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984.
Former Liverpool, Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at 70(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 07:57 AM IST
AP | , Liverpool [england]

Ray Kennedy, a former England midfielder who won league titles with Liverpool and Arsenal, has died. He was 70.

Kennedy's death was announced by both clubs on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984.

Kennedy won the league and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971. He joined Liverpool three years later and won five league titles and three European Cups.

A highlight of his Liverpool career came when he scored a decisive away goal against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 1981 European Cup semifinals.

Kennedy also played 17 times for England. In 1991, he sold his medals and national team caps to help raise funds for his care.

Bob Paisley, who coached Kennedy at Liverpool, wrote in his autobiography: “In my view he was one of Liverpool’s greatest players and probably the most underrated.”

 

