Home / Sports / Football / Former Manchester United manager Ferguson claims Aintree hat-trick
football

Former Manchester United manager Ferguson claims Aintree hat-trick

The manager of the United side that won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 1999, the 79-year-old Ferguson had reason to smile again when Protektorat, Monmiral and Clan Des Obeaux won on the opening day of the Grand National Festival.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Sir Alex Ferguson: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is no stranger to winning trophies and the Scot added another treble to his collection when three horses he co-owns secured Grade One victories at Aintree on Thursday.

The manager of the United side that won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 1999, the 79-year-old Ferguson had reason to smile again when Protektorat, Monmiral and Clan Des Obeaux won on the opening day of the Grand National Festival.

With 62-1 odds on the treble, it was secured when Clan Des Obeaux, which finished third in 2018 and second in 2019, made it third time lucky after jockey Harry Cobden rode the nine-year old to victory by 26 lengths.

"That's the best day I've had in my time in racing, which is about 20 years or so. It's different to when I was managing my football teams," Ferguson said.

"I was in control of what was going to happen on the pitch, but I'm not in control of that (on the track) as the trainer does all of that and as an owner you hope it goes well. You do get the same excitement when you win big races like that."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navas, not Neymar, is the one holding PSG's season together

India women suffer 1-2 defeat to Belarus

'Important to win Clasico, but it won't decide the league': Frenkie de Jong

Sunil Chhetri to lead Bengaluru FC in AFC Cup match after recovering from COVID
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united alex ferguson
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP