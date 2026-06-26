France vs Norway World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Mbappe and Haaland Face Off with Group I top spot on the line

France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will face-off in a crucial Group I clash.(AFP)

France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: France and Norway meet in a high-profile Group I closer with first place, momentum and a cleaner knockout route on the line. Both sides have already sealed the Round of 32 qualification after winning their first two matches, but this is far from a dead rubber. France arrive with control after beating Senegal and Iraq, and a draw would be enough for them to finish top of the group. Norway, powered by Erling Haaland's goals and Martin Odegaard's creativity, need a win to leapfrog the two-time world champions. The match also brings the tournament's biggest forward duel yet: Kylian Mbappé against Haaland, with both looking to make their mark before the knockouts begin. ...Read More