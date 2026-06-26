France vs Norway World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Mbappe and Haaland Face Off with Group I top spot on the line
France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: France face Norway in a Group I decider with top spot at stake. France need only a draw, while Norway must win, setting up a blockbuster Mbappe vs Haaland battle before the knockouts.
France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: France and Norway meet in a high-profile Group I closer with first place, momentum and a cleaner knockout route on the line. Both sides have already sealed the Round of 32 qualification after winning their first two matches, but this is far from a dead rubber. France arrive with control after beating Senegal and Iraq, and a draw would be enough for them to finish top of the group. Norway, powered by Erling Haaland's goals and Martin Odegaard's creativity, need a win to leapfrog the two-time world champions. The match also brings the tournament's biggest forward duel yet: Kylian Mbappé against Haaland, with both looking to make their mark before the knockouts begin. ...Read More
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- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 11:14:16 pm
France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: France hold the edge
France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: France and Norway are level on six points after winning both their first two matches, but France sit above Norway on goal difference. Didier Deschamps' side have scored six and conceded once, while Norway have seven goals but three conceded. That means France need only a draw to finish top, while Norway must win.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:22:53 pm
France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: Mbappe vs Haaland
France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: France vs Norway comes with with a headline battle of its own: Kylian Mbappe against Erling Haaland. One is already a World Cup giant, the other is chasing his first defnining tournament moment. With Group I top spot on the line, this is more than a superstar duel.