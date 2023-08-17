From David de Gea to Joao Felix: Top 10 transfer rumours in world football

From Lionel Messi’s shocking Inter Miami move to Karim Benzema’s signing for Al Ittihad, the ongoing summer window has certainly offered some of the biggest transfers in the history of football. With the transfer window closing soon, clubs are busy reshaping their squads by roping in new faces. As teams try to bolster their squads for the next campaign, we take a look at top 10 biggest transfer rumours currently doing the rounds.

David de Gea:

Atletico Madrid's Portuguese forward #18 Joao Felix (3R) and teammates warm up prior the Spanish Liga football match(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is heavily linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants desperately need to sign a replacement for Manuel Nuer, who has been out of action due to an injury. De Gea’s Manchester United contract expired last season and according to Sky Sports, the Spaniard is eager to move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Ansu Fati:

As many as three English clubs are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Ansu Fati. The Spanish international has already expressed his desire to leave the La Liga giants this summer. Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal appeared to have shown their interest in the 20-year-old who wants regular game-time next season.

Hugo Lloris:

World Cup-winning French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur last season. According to The Guardian, Italian side Lazio are in talks with the London-based outfit over Lloris’ potential summer transfer.

Bernardo Silva:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were reportedly keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who still has two years left on his current contract. But Silva is expected to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions. His new contract is said to have a release clause of €50m and allows the Portuguese to leave next season.

Wataru Endo:

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid for Stuttgart defender Wataru Endo, who is also comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder. The Reds are expected to shell out around £16m to rope in the Japanese defender.

Jesse Lingard and Konstantinos Mavropanos:

West Ham have reportedly turned to Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest. It is being widely reported that the Hammers have reached an advanced stage to sign Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Aleksandar Mitrovic:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrovic may shift his base to Saudi Arabia as Al-Hilal are closing on a deal to sign the Fulham striker.

Joao Felix:

Joao Felix, who is on the verge of terminating his current Atletico Madrid contract, is heavily linked with a move to fellow La Liga side Barcelona.

Eric Bailly:

Following a disappointing loan spell with Marseille last season, Manchester United have given the green signal to Eric Bailly to complete a move this summer. Fulham are reportedly interested in landing the 29-year-old from the Red Devils. Bailly’s current Manchester United contract will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON