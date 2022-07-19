From Erling Haaland to Gabriel Jesus: Top five marquee strikers signed by Premier League clubs this season

It’s that time of the year again when football fans around the world wait in eager anticipation for the start of a new Premier League season. If the last season was anything to go by, Premier League fans are in for a treat as the title race, relegation battle, Champions League and Europa League qualification were all decided on the final day.

With a huge influx of star-studded players being transferred from different leagues across the continent and some of the high-profile transfers agreed between the Premier League clubs, here is a list of the marquee strikers signed by top clubs this season:

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Erling Haaland greets fans during Manchester City's new signings presentation, (AP)

Arguably the biggest signing of the season, Erling Haaland was one of the most coveted names in football until he was signed by Manchester City for £85.5m. Pep Guardiola is confident that Haaland will fit perfectly into his plans at Manchester City. A proven goal scorer in the Bundesliga with 29 goals and 8 assists in 30 appearances last season, Haaland will relish the opportunity to play free flowing football along with some of the best playmakers in the league such as Kevin De Bruyne, Riyadh Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

City are seeking a third consecutive title, and the arrival of a young player who is already one of the best in the world could spell a period of sustained dominance for the Cityzens. With that kind of quality at striker, a team which has already looked unstoppable might become even more so.

Darwin Nunez - Liverpool

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reacts during a pre-season friendly against Manchester United (REUTERS)

Liverpool supporters first saw a glimpse of Darwin Nunez when the Merseyside club faced Benefica in the quarter-final of the Champions League last season. Not only did he score in both the legs against his current club, but also got a mention from Virgil van Dijk when the defender was asked who some of his toughest opponents have been.

Nunez signed for Liverpool for a fee that could go up to £85m, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history. In his last season with Benefica, Nunez managed to score 34 goals and 4 assists in 41 appearances. A tall, quick, and versatile player who can play all across the front line, he might be exactly what Liverpool need to replace the recently-departed Sadio Mane, and lead their line for years to come.

Raheem Sterling - Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has been one of the most proven attackers in the world, having spent his entire career with distinction at Liverpool and Manchester City. The England international now moves to another massive club and will now be seen delivering his services at the Stamford Bridge.

The forward had a productive last season with Manchester City, scoring 17 goals and providing 9 assists. His combination of skill, speed and timing which have proved to be his strongest points, allows him to play in any position in attack. A member of the PL’s distinguished 100-goal club entering his prime at just 28, Chelsea fans may have landed on a goldmine with the London-raised winger signing a 5-year contract with the club for £47.5m.

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus runs with the ball against Everton during the first half of a pre-season friendly (AP)

Mikel Arteta in his plans to rebuild Arsenal has always told the fans and supporters of the club to ‘Trust the Process’. While the results haven’t always matched the Spaniard’s goals and vision for the club, it is clear to see that Arsenal is focused on developing a young team with a young core. Last season they had the youngest average age in the league. It therefore makes sense that Gabriel Jesus was Arteta’s mumber one priority for the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian scored 13 goals and landed 12 assists for the 2021/22 season for Man City, and has his best years are ahead of him. Moreover, Arteta has previously worked with Jesus when he was an assistant to Pep Guardiola, and that pre-existing relationship might serve all parties well. Jesus being an energetic, aggressive forward will fit in to Arteta’s style of play which require intense pressing, closing players down, and forcing defenders into errors.

Richarlison - Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison in action with Team K League's Hyeon Woo Jo. (REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur have had one of their most active transfer windows with the signings of Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Foster and now their latest addition to the pack – Richarlison. The club has shown serious intent by signing some of the most well-regarded players in their respective positions and it is no different when it comes to the signing of Richarlison.

In a season where Everton were often dreadful and threatened by relegation, he was their lone shining light as he scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists across all competitions. With clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal also in hot pursuit, the Brazilian signed for Tottenham in a deal valued at £60m. Antonio Conte will certainly benefit from Richarlison’s work rate and tenacity on the front line. Whether played alongside star players Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son or used as cover for them, he will certainly be an important figure in a season where the intention is clearly to win.

