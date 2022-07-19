‘Gave everything for him’: Mexican model Vanessa Huppenkothen slams ‘ungrateful’ Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona move

Having recently joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski shocked football fans around the world, especially followers of the Bundesliga giants. The Polish striker recently completed his medical tests with the La Liga outfit and is set to be officially introduced in Miami on Tuesday ahead of the team's US tour. Despite many Bayern fans hailing Lewandowski for his contribution to Bayern, some fans lashed out at him. Mexican model and TV presenter Vanessa Huppenkothen also joined the bandwagon of criticising the player and took to Twitter to post a photo of Lewandowski in a Barcelona shirt. She also captioned it as, "Bayern gave everything for him... sometimes we are very ungrateful."

She also followed it up with another tweet which stated, "Nobody is essential! NOBODY, if you want to go, go!"

After passing his medical on Monday, Lewandowski also revealed that it was an 'easy' decision to join Barcelona. "It was very easy to decide to come to Barça", he said.

"Barça is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football."

The 33-year-old has joined Barcelona for nearly 50 million euros and was also voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021. He joined Bayern in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and went on to win the league title every year since then and also the UEFA Champions League in 2020. He also leaves Germany as Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer and also reportedly didn't accept an offer to extend his contract as he was looking for a new experience elsewhere.

"I hope we get off to a winning start," he said.

"I like winning trophies and this is a new chapter for me, with new challenges. This was an opportunity for me privately. I have always wanted to play in La Liga and for a big team."

