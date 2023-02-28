From hotel controversy to NFL superstar: The incredible story of DeAndre Hopkins

It's been nearly a decade since DeAndre Hopkins and Mark Harrison were accused of leaving their hotel room in disarray before the 2013 NFL Combine. Despite the allegations, the receiver has gone on to become one of the league's most successful players.

While Hopkins denied any involvement in the incident, details of the room's condition are well-known. Witnesses claim there were faeces and urine present, toothpaste on the mirror, and no attempt to clean up the mess. Harrison was cleared of blame, leaving the incident to be solely associated with Hopkins.

The Rise of DeAndre Hopkins: From Rookie to Superstar

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Hopkins was chosen in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. In his rookie season, he showed promise, earning over 800 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins continued to improve over the next few seasons, with his breakout year coming in 2015. That year, he earned over 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns, becoming one of the league's top receivers.

The Trade to Arizona: A Turning Point in Hopkins' Career

In 2019, Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, a move that shocked many in the football world. The wide receiver's first season with the Cardinals was a success, earning over 1400 yards and six touchdowns.

Hopkins' availability has been a concern over the last two seasons, but he's proven to be a valuable asset to any team when he's on the field. Despite the rumours of him potentially being on the move again, Hopkins' talent is undeniable.

Overcoming Adversity: Hopkins' Continued Success

Hopkins has faced his fair share of obstacles throughout his career, from the hotel controversy to injuries that have kept him off the field. Despite these challenges, he's continued to excel, proving himself to be one of the NFL's top wide receivers.

What's Next for DeAndre Hopkins?

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, it remains to be seen what's next for Hopkins. Will he remain with the Cardinals or be traded to another team? Whatever happens, it's clear that Hopkins has cemented himself as one of the league's most talented players and will continue to be a force on the field.