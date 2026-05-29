Geoff Hurst's hat-trick and a ghost goal: How Wembley held its breath in 1966 FIFA World Cup final

The FIFA World Cup is one tournament where excellence is witnessed with each passing game. There have been several noteworthy individual performances over the years, but nothing comes close to the show that was put on by Geoff Hurst in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final between England and West Germany at Wembley Stadium. The summit clash that took place 60 years ago is etched into the sport's folklore. At the heart of the event, there stood one man, and he was none other than Geoff Hurst. The England forward still remains the only man to score a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final. There have been several legends who have played the sport since. Be it Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, no one has achieved what Hurst did back in the day.

England defeated West Germany in 1966 to win the FIFA World Cup(FIFA- X)

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Hurst's achievement remains untouched, and one cannot forget the noise heard inside Wembley. However, one question remains unanswered: “Did the ball cross the line?”

England and West Germany were on equal footing at extra time. The scoreline was tied at 2-2 in the final on July 30, 1966. The final had already lived up to the billing. Hurst had already scored one goal, and Martin Peters had seemingly won the title. However, Germany's Wolfgang Weber equalised with seconds remaining, and the game had to progress to extra time.

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{{^usCountry}} And it was then that the moment came, still debated to this day. Eleven minutes into extra time, Alan Ball made a cross from the right, leading to Hurst turning sharply and smashing a shot against the underside of the crossbar. The cameras captured the ball bouncing down, and it seemed the German defenders cleared it. However, England players started celebrating, hinting towards a goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And it was then that the moment came, still debated to this day. Eleven minutes into extra time, Alan Ball made a cross from the right, leading to Hurst turning sharply and smashing a shot against the underside of the crossbar. The cameras captured the ball bouncing down, and it seemed the German defenders cleared it. However, England players started celebrating, hinting towards a goal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst hesitated before consulting his Soviet linesman, Tofiq Bahramov and eventually a goal was given, much to the dismay of West Germany. As soon as the goal was given, the entire stadium erupted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst hesitated before consulting his Soviet linesman, Tofiq Bahramov and eventually a goal was given, much to the dismay of West Germany. As soon as the goal was given, the entire stadium erupted. {{/usCountry}}

🎙️ "They think it's all over, it is now!" #OTD in 1966, Geoff Hurst scored this iconic hat-trick to secure @England the #FIFAWorldCup! 🦁🏆 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 30, 2023

{{^usCountry}} Why is the goal controversial? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is the goal controversial? {{/usCountry}}

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Hurst's goal was the main reason England won their only FIFA World Cup silverware. However, the controversy continues to rage on. Television replays from back in the day remain inconclusive, and modern digital reconstruction has argued both sides. Some pundits believe that the ball crossed the line, while others are convinced that the entire ball didn't go in, and hence the goal shouldn't have been awarded.

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The debate around the topic has been so intense that the incident over the years has come to be known as the “ghost goal.” Hurst has stood his ground thus far, often arguing that his goal was legitimate. In interviews, he often insisted that the ball was “at least one metre over the line.”

Hurst's magic

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The controversy, however, has obscured the bigger truth of that final between England and West Germany. Hurst was the biggest difference between the two teams, and his magic was the clincher for England.

His first goal on that afternoon was a clever header, bringing England level in the first half. His second goal, as explained above, altered the course of football history. And his third was struck in the dying seconds of the match, and it led to the fans spilling onto the pitch. His last strike completed his hat-trick.

“Some people are on the pitch,” cried BBC commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme, as Hurst surged forward. “They think it’s all over… it is now.” This line and the image of Hurst driving the ball into the roof of the net have become immortal now.

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No player has been able to replicate what Hurst did 60 years ago. Not Pelé. Not Maradona. Not Ronaldo. Not Messi. In 2022, France's Kylian Mbappé scored three times in a World Cup final for France against Argentina, but considering how the match ended level after extra time and was decided on penalties, Hurst remains the only player to score a hat-trick in a men’s World Cup final and win the trophy outright in normal play.

The enduring magic of 1966 continues to live on. There is nothing clean and settled about it, and this is what makes it all the more special. And somewhere in the middle stands Geoff Hurst, the hat-trick hero.

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