Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / German football player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse
football

German football player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse

Players from Magdeburg accused Dennis Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.
AP | , Frankfurt
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:44 AM IST
German football player Dennis Erdmann (left) banned 8 weeks for racist abuse(TWITTER)

German football player Dennis Erdmann was found to have racially abused opposing players during a third division game and banned for eight weeks after a disciplinary hearing.

Players from Magdeburg accused Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.

“The (German football federation) does not tolerate any form of racism and discrimination on its fields and is sending a clear message here,” said Stephan Oberholz, who chaired the hearing.

“Therefore a severe penalty had to be imposed.”

Erdmann already missed two games while provisionally suspended before the hearing. That period on provisional suspension will count against his sanction.

The 30-year-old defender denied any wrongdoing and Saarbrücken said the club would appeal the verdict. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
racism in soccer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba announces retirement

La Liga: Real Betis scores late to end winless streak in Spanish league

Bologna beats Verona 1-0 to extend unbeaten start in Serie A

Everton goal rush stuns Burnley 3-1 in EPL
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP