Germany ‘punished’ for winning group: Julian Nagelsmann furious over FIFA World Cup scheduling format

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has slammed FIFA for their World Cup scheduling format, saying that his side are being “punished for winning the group.”

Julian Nagelsmann takes aim at FIFA's World Cup scheduling format (Getty Images via AFP)

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Despite a 2-1 defeat in their final group stage match against Ecuador, Die Mannschaft had been assured of qualification to the Round of 32 after winning their first two games. As Group E table-toppers, they will face a third-placed team from Group A, B, C, D, or F in Boston on Monday, June 29, but their opponents will not be confirmed until the final fixtures of all groups conclude on Saturday night.

The logistical headache will be greater for their eventual opponents, who will need to travel to Boston at short notice. Germany are thus relatively better off. as they already know the venue of their knockout fixture. However, the lack of time to dedicatedly prepare for a particular opponent had Nagelsmann unable to hold back his frustration when addressing reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} "I don't think it's ideal that you're somewhat punished for winning the group. I'm not a big fan of it," Nagelsmann said. "Anyone can imagine that there are better setups than scrubbing through footage all Saturday night, only to present the opponent to the team on Sunday morning." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't think it's ideal that you're somewhat punished for winning the group. I'm not a big fan of it," Nagelsmann said. "Anyone can imagine that there are better setups than scrubbing through footage all Saturday night, only to present the opponent to the team on Sunday morning." {{/usCountry}}

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As it stands, as per prediction models by The New York Times, Germany’s most likely opponent is Paraguay. Other third-placed teams that could potentially be drawn against the European heavyweights are South Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Scotland, Australia and Sweden.

Nagelsmann ready for the next challenge

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The coach revealed that the team’s analysts had already begun profiling their various possible opponents, so that the German team has at least a small headstart and a basic level of preparation.

"We have divided up the opponents that are most likely," the coach revealed. "I've watched a bit, and our analysis team has watched some. We have all already watched three or four games of the potential opponents. We can work through the night once in a while; it's not that bad."

In the larger scheme of things, it is a nice headache to have. After consecutive group-stage exits at the last two World Cups, a positive home Euro 2024 had raised expectations for the German team heading into this summer’s tournament. Defeat to Ecuador aside, they have largely met those expectations, but matching the highs of 2014 will be the ultimate aim.