Germany vs Hungary UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Germany vs Hungary.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Germany's goalkeepers Manuel Neuer, center, Bernd Leno, right, and Kevin Trapp warm up during a training session of the German national team.(AP)

Germany vs Hungary UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: After losing their opening encounter against France, Germany bounced back with a stunning 4-2 win against Portugal. They are currently second in the points table with 3 points. On the other hand, Hungary are last with one point from two games. Anything is possible in this group. Who will go through? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Germany vs Hungary UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary will take place at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary begins at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (June 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between PGermany vs Hungary will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020

Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
