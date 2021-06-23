Germany vs Hungary UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Germany vs Hungary UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: After losing their opening encounter against France, Germany bounced back with a stunning 4-2 win against Portugal. They are currently second in the points table with 3 points. On the other hand, Hungary are last with one point from two games. Anything is possible in this group. Who will go through? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary will take place at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary begins at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (June 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between PGermany vs Hungary will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany vs Hungary match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020