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Ghana government lashes out at Canada for rejecting Thomas Partey's visa for FIFA World Cup: ‘Extremely unfair’

The Ghana government lashed out at Canada after Thomas Partey was denied entry into the country for the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 09:02 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The Ghana government lashed out at Canada after the country denied entry to midfielder Thomas Partey, ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Panama on Wednesday in Toronto. In a strongly-worded statement, the West African nation's foreign ministry said that it understands that the decision was taken based on criminal proceedings in Britain, but added that the call was unfair as the 33-year-old has already pleaded not guilty to multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Thomas Partey was denied entry into Canada. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Partey will be standing trial next year. He is currently a part of Ghana's squad and is based in Boston. He will miss the team's opening match but will be able to feature in the next two Group L matches against England in Foxborough and against Croatia ⁠in Philadelphia.

Also Read: FIFA issues clarification after being called ‘dictator’ following VAR ‘scandal’ in Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup match

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana expresses strong reservations following the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada,” the statement read.

“While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality," it added.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup has been hit with several immigration issues. The USA earlier denied entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was due to officiate at the tournament.

An official from US President Donald Trump’s administration then revealed that the country’s authorities ⁠had discovered “association with suspected members of terror organisations”.

 
thomas partey ghana canada
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Ghana government lashes out at Canada for rejecting Thomas Partey's visa for FIFA World Cup: ‘Extremely unfair’
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