Hyderabad, Gokulam Kerala FC pulled off a dramatic late escape to preserve their Indian Football League status and condemn Namdhari FC to relegation, as Trijoy Savio Dias struck deep into stoppage time to seal a 1-0 win here on Tuesday.

Gokulam Kerala escape relegation with last-gasp win against Namdhari

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Heading into the contest knowing that only a win would keep their survival hopes alive, the Malabarians held their nerve in a tense and fiercely-contested contest before Trijoy delivered the decisive blow in the eighth minute of added time, sparking scenes of jubilation on the Gokulam bench and heartbreak for Namdhari.

After remaining defensively resolute for almost the entirety of the contest, Namdhari suffered a devastating late lapse at the worst possible moment.

Vitor Hugo Encarnação Freitas floated a long ball into the penalty area and goalkeeper Niraj Kumar came off his line in an attempt to punch clear, but failed to get enough on the ball.

Centre-back Bouba Aminou, who was deployed as a makeshift striker, got his head to the ball. With Namdhari unable to clear their lines, Trijoy reacted quickest to rifle the loose ball into the net and save Gokulam from relegation in dramatic fashion.

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{{^usCountry}} For long periods, it appeared as though Namdhari had done enough to secure safety with the draw they required. However, Gokulam's relentless push for survival finally paid off at the death as Trijoy's late intervention ensured the two-time champions avoided relegation in the most dramatic fashion possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For long periods, it appeared as though Namdhari had done enough to secure safety with the draw they required. However, Gokulam's relentless push for survival finally paid off at the death as Trijoy's late intervention ensured the two-time champions avoided relegation in the most dramatic fashion possible. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gokulam Kerala FC finished the season third in the Relegation Phase table with 12 points, while Namdhari ended bottom with 10 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gokulam Kerala FC finished the season third in the Relegation Phase table with 12 points, while Namdhari ended bottom with 10 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Namdhari made a lively start, winning a free-kick inside the opening 15 seconds after Dharmpreet Singh was fouled. However, the early delivery into the box was handled comfortably by Armand Bazie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namdhari made a lively start, winning a free-kick inside the opening 15 seconds after Dharmpreet Singh was fouled. However, the early delivery into the box was handled comfortably by Armand Bazie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gokulam responded immediately with attacking intent of their own, as Moses Lalrinzuala looked to stretch the Namdhari backline with an early run into the penalty area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gokulam responded immediately with attacking intent of their own, as Moses Lalrinzuala looked to stretch the Namdhari backline with an early run into the penalty area. {{/usCountry}}

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The first major opening arrived in the fifth minute. Namdhari won a free-kick near the right flank and delivered a dangerous inswinging ball into the box. Rohit rose well to direct a firm header towards goal, but Gokulam goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil reacted sharply to produce a diving save.

The contest settled into an entertaining rhythm with both teams looking to attack at every opportunity. Despite knowing that a draw would be enough to secure safety, Namdhari showed little intention of sitting back and continued to push forward with purpose.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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