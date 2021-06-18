Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Granada appoint former Spain coach Moreno as new boss
football

Granada appoint former Spain coach Moreno as new boss

Moreno was an assistant to current Spain coach Luis Enrique at AS Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona before joining the national team in 2018.
Reuters | , Madrid
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Robert Moreno(REUTERS)

Granada have appointed former Spain coach Robert Moreno as their new head coach, the La Liga side said on Friday.

Moreno was an assistant to current Spain coach Luis Enrique at AS Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona before joining the national team in 2018. He became acting head coach in March 2019 when Luis Enrique temporarily stepped aside after his daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Moreno became Spain head coach in June 2019 when Luis Enrique decided to step down from the job, and he led the team as they qualified for Euro 2020.

He was removed from the role in November 2019 after Luis Enrique decided to return as coach three months after his daughter passed away.

Luis Enrique claimed Moreno wished to stay on as head coach and lead the team into the European Championship before allowing him to return as head coach, accusing his old deputy of being "disloyal" and saying he no longer wanted to work with him.

Moreno said he felt he did not deserve to be treated that way by his former boss and denied being disloyal.

A graduate in international relations who never played football professionally, Moreno was then appointed as head coach of AS Monaco in December 2019 but was sacked the following July after a run of seven wins, two draws and four defeats.

Moreno, who has signed a two-year deal with Granada, succeeds Diego Martinez, who took the Andalusian side into the Europa League for the first time in their history last season, losing to Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

Granada finished ninth in La Liga.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
la liga granada cf robert moreno
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP