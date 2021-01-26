IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Guardiola confident Aguero will have part to play in title run-in
football

Guardiola confident Aguero will have part to play in title run-in

The 32-year-old Argentine, who missed the start of the campaign following knee surgery and then suffered a hamstring issue, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:28 PM IST
File photo of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero(REUTERS)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed striker Sergio Aguero to find his best form in time to help the club ramp up their Premier League title challenge.

Injuries and illness have limited City's record goalscorer to just three starts in all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old Argentine, who missed the start of the campaign following knee surgery and then suffered a hamstring issue, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"The first three or four days he struggled," Guardiola told reporters. "He felt so tired, but today he says he is feeling much better. Now is the time to test negative and when he can, come back here and see how he feels day by day.

"I cannot tell you when he will be back ... But I am optimistic that he will give us, from February or March to the end of the season, some good months," he said.

"Hopefully he can help us with the special quality he has. That's why he is one of the best strikers ever - not just in England - of all time in football history."

City, who have moved up to second on the back of six consecutive victories, face West Bromwich Albion later on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pep guardiola manchester city sergio aguero premier league
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP