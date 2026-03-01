Guardiola expects short absence for injured Haaland

Pep Guardiola is confident Erling Haaland's injury will not be a "big issue" after the Manchester City striker missed his side's vital 1-0 win against Leeds on Saturday.

Haaland was a surprise absence from the City line-up at Elland Road following the minor knock he suffered in training on Thursday.

City coped without Haaland as Antoine Semenyo's first half goal sealed their fourth successive Premier League victory.

Guardiola's men are just two points behind leaders Arsenal, who host Chelsea on Sunday, as the title race heats up.

Losing the prolific Haaland for a prolonged period would be a hammer blow for City, but Guardiola does not believe the Norway star will be out for long.

"We don't have spies in the training centre to deliver the info to our media. I think it is not a big issue. We will see," he said.

Asked when Haaland will be back, Guardiola added: "I don't know. I wish he comes back."

City have a better winning ratio in the league without Haaland than with him, but even so they had to dig deep to subdue fired-up Leeds at raucous Elland Road.

"The reaction was amazing, unbelievable with the goal we scored. Complete game, in a tough, tough place and 10 games left in the Premier league. Time to be decisive," Guardiola said.

Semenyo's close-range finish came after impressive approach play by Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The trio all joined City as part of Guardiola's overhaul in the last 18 months.

"Now we are building these players and they have a long, long time here. It is important for the future for the club," Guardiola said.

"Cherki, for me, is the best game. Solidity and aggressive with the ball. All of them were really good, commitment and they stick with the game-plan. Now, in that part of the season - how is the mindset?

"Once again the guys make an extraordinary effort because otherwise it is not possible.

"After nine months, everyone knows what they want to do."

Guardiola refused to be drawn on City's bid for the seventh title of his reign.

But the destiny of the title is in their hands, with 10 wins from their last 10 games guaranteeing the trophy no matter what Arsenal do.

"Huge victory to still be there. One game at a time. Recovery, there are many games, people are tired. Every game is really tough. The Premier League is better than ever," Guardiola said.

"To qualify for the Champions League is the main target for the club because for the last 10 years we have been there.

"We are the only English club that has been every year in the Champions League for 10 or 11 years."

