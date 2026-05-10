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Guardiola salutes Doku after Man City star dazzles in win over Brentford

Guardiola salutes Doku after Man City star dazzles in win over Brentford

Published on: May 10, 2026 01:01 am IST
AFP |
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Pep Guardiola praised the "outstanding" Jeremy Doku for keeping Manchester City in the Premier League title race with a superb strike in Saturday's 3-0 win against Brentford.

Guardiola salutes Doku after Man City star dazzles in win over Brentford

Doku ended Brentford's stubborn resistance on the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium when he curled a fine finish in the top corner.

It was the Belgium winger's fourth goal in his last three games in all competitions for City, including a pair of dazzling efforts in a 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday.

City's failure to beat Everton has taken the destiny of the title race out of their hands, but Doku ensured they kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's men are two points behind the Gunners, who travel to struggling West Ham on Sunday.

"Jeremy is outstanding in many things. Looks like a final product already and of course he can improve," Guardiola said.

"Always had this incredible ability to dribble and to make action and connection, it's outstanding.

"That's football, it's how you react. I'm pleased for the way we have done it."

smg/ea

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
pep guardiola arsenal manchester city
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