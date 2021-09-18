Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Guardiola says defender Dias added to City's leadership group
football

Guardiola says defender Dias added to City's leadership group

Ruben Dias joined Manchester City from Benfica last year and was a mainstay of Pep Guardiola's defence as he helped the club win the Premier League title.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Guardiola says defender Dias added to City's leadership group(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias will be one of five players sharing the captain's armband this season, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Dias joined City from Benfica last year and was a mainstay of Guardiola's defence as he helped the club win the Premier League title.

The Portugal defender, named Premier League Player of the Season as well as England's Footballer of the Year in a stellar debut campaign, led the team in Wednesday's 6-3 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

"Everyone has to be their own leader," Guardiola told the club website on Friday. "Every season we make the selection of captains. The players and backroom staff make the decision.

"Eleven months and one week we are all here together and they know who are the best to represent the team. We all choose our five captains."

Dias, 24, said he was proud to be named one of the captains and ready for the responsibility.

"It's definitely a big responsibility and I will do my best to be there for everyone," he said.

RELATED STORIES

City, fifth on the table after four matches, host Southampton on Saturday.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ruben dias manchester city
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Germany, Portugal attack plans for 2-year soccer World Cup cycle

Pele takes ‘a little step back’ in recovery from surgery

With Messi, Griezmann gone, Depay ready for 'difficult' challenge at Barcelona

Pele's condition ‘stable’ says daughter
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP