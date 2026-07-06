Haaland brace knocks Brazil out as Norway storm into FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

It was Erling Haaland's moment as he scored a late brace to knock Brazil out of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Norway clinched a 2-1 win and advanced to the quarterfinals. It is also the five-time champions' earliest exit since 1990.

Erling Haaland scored a brace for Norway. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}}

Norway goalkeeper Orlan Nyland was in hot form, producing sensational saves, including a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes. Haaland's brace also took him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on seven goals.

Also Read: Azteca challenge: England face their biggest test yet in FIFA World Cup 2026 as they look to exorcise 1986 memories

Norway will face either co-hosts Mexico or England in the quarterfinals in Miami on July 11. It was also the sixth straight tournament in which Brazil have been knocked out by an opponent from Europe. The last time they failed to reach the last 8 was 36 years ago, when they lost 1-0 to Argentina in the Round of 16.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Carlo Ancelotti picked Gabriel Martinelli in his starting line-up, rewarding the Arsenal star for his stoppage-time winner against Japan in the Round of 32. He replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta. Meanwhile, Julian Ryerson returned to Norway's playing XI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlo Ancelotti picked Gabriel Martinelli in his starting line-up, rewarding the Arsenal star for his stoppage-time winner against Japan in the Round of 32. He replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta. Meanwhile, Julian Ryerson returned to Norway's playing XI. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Norway thought that they scored in the third minute through Patrick Berg, but it was ruled out as offside in the build-up. Brazil also won a penalty in the first half after Kristoffer Ajer clattered into Matheus Cunha in the box.

Initially, the referee ignored Brazil's appeals for a penalty, but VAR intervened and overturned the decision. Guimaraes stepped up to take the penalty, but his shot was saved by Nyland, who dived low to his left to block it away. Nyland had to come to Norway's rescue again, blocking Martinelli's low shot as it flashed across the goal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Martin Odegaard also lost possession on the edge of his own box, and Nyland had to block Vinicius Junior's shot. Haaland's strength creates a big opportunity for Odegaard before half-time. He wrestled for the ball with Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, and the ball landed for Odegaard, whose shot was saved by Alisson.

After half-time, Norway introduced Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup for Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth. Meanwhile, Ancelotti introduced Endrick.

Vinicius sliced open the Norwegian backline with a stunning through for Endrick, but the striker shot it wide. Nyland made another brilliant save, denying Rayan and also stopping another shot from Guimaraes.

Neymar arrived in the 67th minute, and in the 79th minute, Schjelderup sent in a cross from the left, and Haaland rose above Gabriel to head into the goal, giving Norway the lead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nyland prevented Brazil from scoring an equaliser with an incredible fingertip save as Ajer's interception sent the ball towards his own goal.

Haaland scored again in the 90th minute, firing a powerful shot from the edge of the box, and Alisson stood no chance. Neymar converted a late penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but it was too late as Norway wrapped up the win.