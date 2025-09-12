Newly-promoted Hamburg travel to Bayern Munich on Saturday as the Bundesliga sees the return of one of its most storied clashes seven years on from the last 'North-South Summit'. Hamburg visit Bayern as one of Germany's biggest rivalries returns

The last meeting between the two in March 2018 was a testament to the vastly diverging paths of the northerners and the southern giants as Bayern rampaged to a 6-0 win at their Allianz Arena home ground.

That year Hamburg fell out of the top flight for the first time in their history, only to return this campaign following a seven-season stretch in the second division a situation that belied their status as one of German football's traditional powerhouses.

Hamburg are the only German side other than Bayern and Borussia Dortmund to have won the European Cup.

And only Dortmund, Schalke, Nuremberg and Bayern have won more than their six German league titles.

One of Germany's best-supported clubs, located in a wealthy region of the country and with a near 60,000-capacity ground, Hamburg have all the ingredients to be one of the Bundesliga's big guns.

Hamburg's great rivals of the 1980s, Bayern, meanwhile have won 12 of the past 13 Bundesliga titles.

The recent record between the pair also demonstrates just how wide the gap has become.

Hamburg have not beaten Bayern since 2009. Since that victory, Bayern have won 16 times, with three draws. Bayern have scored 71 goals in those games, conceding just seven a run which includes two 8-0 victories and a 9-2 demolition.

Hamburg coach Merlin Polzin, a lifelong fan of the club who oversaw their promotion last season, said Thursday his team "don't want to dwell on old stories we're happy to reshape history".

"We have conviction and belief in our capabilities. We want to bring our game to the pitch, even though it's against a very, very strong opponent, said the 34-year-old.

"It's a very special game for us against the best team in Germany and one of the best in Europe."

Hamburg are still looking for a first goal since returning to the top flight, drawing 0-0 away to Borussia Moenchengladbach and going down 2-0 at home to city rivals St Pauli prior to the international break.

Like Bayern, who have signed Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Nicolas Jackson and Michael Olise from England in recent seasons, Hamburg's recruitment this summer has taken on a Premier League flavour.

On deadline day, they brought in Arsenal duo Fabio Vieira and Albert Sambi Lokonga to add more quality in midfield.

"Everyone knows how strong Bayern are," Vieira told Bild. "I'm looking forward to it. We'll fight and we want to take something from there."

One to watch: Jobe Bellingham

Hooked at half-time in his Bundesliga debut, Jobe Bellingham put in a more assured performance in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over Union Berlin last time out.

During the international break, Bellingham, 19, scored a goal while captaining the England Under-21s to a 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac on Thursday backed Jobe, brother of former Dortmund and current Real Madrid superstar Jude, to cement his spot in the starting XI.

"I like his attitude to his job and the passion that he shows. That's not a given for a 19-year-old," said Kovac.

"He's a lad who will obviously improve. We're very happy with him."

Key stats

3 - Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and promoted Cologne are the only three sides to have won both their opening fixtures this league campaign.

51 - Bayern coach Vincent Kompany played 51 games for Hamburg, scoring four goals, before his move to Manchester City in 2008.

80 - Created as a club for workers of parent company Volkswagen, Wolfsburg turn 80 on Saturday.

Fixtures

Friday

Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday

Union Berlin v Hoffenheim, Heidenheim v Borussia Dortmund, Mainz v RB Leipzig, Freiburg v Stuttgart, Wolfsburg v Cologne, Bayern Munich v Hamburg

Sunday

St Pauli v Augsburg, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen

