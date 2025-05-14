Hansi Flick injects ‘remontada’ in Barcelona veins as Lamine Yamal, Pedri ready to dominate Europe

“If we concede a goal, it's no problem, if we concede 2, it's also no problem. This year, they can't beat us! We've proved it, I'm very happy. Visca Barca!” Lamine Yamal made a bold statement after Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. The 17-year-old football sensation proved that it was not an empty claim after the Blaugranas once again outclassed their arch-rivals, which has almost sealed the La Liga title for them. They have a seven-point lead in the league title race at the season's business end. Barcelona are just one win away from winning the La Liga title.(AP Image)

Barcelona's season has been nothing short of remarkable, even without reaching the UEFA Champions League final. Under Hansi Flick's guidance, the Blaugrana have delivered some of the most captivating football this season, driven by their young talents. Initially, few believed in Barca’s potential when Flick took charge, but the emergence of stars like Lamine Yamal and Pedri, combined with the lethal instincts of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, has ignited a dynamic spark, transforming the team into a formidable force.

Barcelona are on the cusp of a domestic treble, having already clinched the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey. Just one victory separates them from securing La Liga, a remarkable feat given the financial constraints that limited them to just two signings: Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, despite their blockbuster acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, have ended the season without a single trophy.

Flick has instilled a resilient, fighting mentality in Barcelona’s squad, transforming their approach to adversity. Unlike in recent years, this team no longer falters after conceding early goals. Instead, they’ve mastered the art of the comeback – the remontada – staging thrilling turnarounds on multiple occasions this season, including in high-stakes matches against Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, and Benfica.

Pedri anchors Barcelona as the team’s backbone, while Lamine Yamal ignites its heart, infusing flair and excitement that make this side a delight to watch. Perfectly complementing them, the seamless synergy of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ferran Torres has transformed the squad into a highly efficient unit, capable of challenging any opponent on the global stage.

At just 17, Yamal has emerged as a formidable force, delivering performances this season that rank him among the world’s elite. Before Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League exit, he was the leading contender for the Ballon d’Or, though the spotlight has now shifted to Ousmane Dembele. Still, Yamal’s season has been unforgettable, consistently shining in clutch moments during big matches whenever Barcelona needed him most.

In the second leg against Inter Milan, Yamal poured his heart into the match, battling relentlessly until the final whistle, only to be thwarted by Yann Sommer’s heroics. At times, Barcelona leaned heavily on Yamal, funnelling nearly every second ball to the 17-year-old to conjure magic from the right flank, reminiscent of their past reliance on Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana came tantalizingly close to their first Champions League final in a decade, holding the lead until the dying moments. But Francesco Acerbi’s stoppage-time equaliser forced a 3-3 draw, pushing the game into extra time, where Sommer expertly neutralised Barcelona’s forwards. Compounding their frustration, contentious officiating saw nearly every 50-50 call go against them, disrupting their rhythm and ultimately derailing their momentum.

The Champions League exit was a crushing blow for Barcelona, who had emerged as strong contenders for the title. Many feared the setback could jeopardise their La Liga campaign, especially with a crucial match against Real Madrid looming.

Kylian Mbappe not enough for Real Madrid to beat Barcelona

The El Clasico at Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys began with a jolt as Mbappe unleashed a blistering brace within the first 14 minutes, leaving Barcelona rattled and lacking intensity. The second goal, however, sparked a fierce response. Frenkie de Jong anchored the midfield, restoring stability, while Pedri orchestrated play with incisive forward passes. Lamine Yamal, linking seamlessly with the forwards, relentlessly probed Real Madrid’s already depleted defence. Eric Garcia’s header broke the deadlock, but it was Yamal’s stunning strike for the second goal that shattered Madrid’s resolve, leaving them reeling. Raphinha capitalised on Los Blancos’ defensive lapses, scoring a brace to secure a commanding 4-2 lead by halftime.

Sustaining this momentum into next season will be a formidable challenge for Barcelona, particularly with the mounting pressure to claim the UEFA Champions League. Yet, this Blaugrana squad is cut from a different cloth – they thrive on challenges and deliver their finest performances under pressure. When pushed to the brink, they don’t crumble; they break through.