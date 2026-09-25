‘Hard not to cry’: Scaloni reveals how Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell was arranged, says ‘we did everything possible’

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has opened up about Lionel Messi’s planned farewell match against Benin in Buenos Aires early next month. Messi had recently announced that the World Cup final would be his last game for Argentina, but the football federation convinced the captain to feature in a farewell friendly in front of the home fans.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni opens up on Lionel Messi’s emotional Argentina farewell. (REUTERS)

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Messi had a memorable World Cup campaign in Qatar, scoring eight goals and four assists as Argentina reached the final. However, they fell short of winning back-to-back World Cup titles. His decision to step away from international football was further strengthened after the tournament, following the death of his father, who had been one of the biggest guides in his life.

With Messi now set to return for one final game in Argentina colours, Scaloni spoke about what the farewell could mean for the captain and the supporters.

Scaloni admitted that Messi’s farewell in front of the Argentina fans will be an emotional occasion, with the coach already expecting the moment to be difficult to hold back his emotions.

"It will be hard not to cry that day, it's a privilege to be there," said Scaloni, whose side finished runners-up to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

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The coach, who led Argentina to a third World Cup title in 2022, said he had played his part in ensuring the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward would have one final appearance in front of Argentina's fans.

"I did my bit because I want to be there for his farewell and, since I don't know if I'll still be here in the future, we did everything possible so he could take part in this match," Scaloni said.

Scaloni backs Messi for Ballon d'Or

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Messi has once again been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year, with several Argentine players backing him to claim a record ninth award. Scaloni also believes Messi deserves to be in contention for the prestigious individual prize once again.

"If the award is for the best player..." he said when asked whether Messi should receive this year's prize.

Scaloni declined to comment on his own future as Argentina coach, with his contract due to expire at the end of the year.

"As far as I'm concerned, there is nothing new," he said, adding that he has not yet held talks with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia.