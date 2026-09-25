‘Hard not to cry’: Scaloni reveals how Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell was arranged, says ‘we did everything possible’

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has opened up about Lionel Messi’s planned farewell match against Benin in Buenos Aires early next month. Messi had recently announced that the World Cup final would be his last game for Argentina, but the football federation convinced the captain to feature in a farewell friendly in front of the home fans.
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Messi had a memorable World Cup campaign in Qatar, scoring eight goals and four assists as Argentina reached the final. However, they fell short of winning back-to-back World Cup titles. His decision to step away from international football was further strengthened after the tournament, following the death of his father, who had been one of the biggest guides in his life.
With Messi now set to return for one final game in Argentina colours, Scaloni spoke about what the farewell could mean for the captain and the supporters.
Scaloni admitted that Messi’s farewell in front of the Argentina fans will be an emotional occasion, with the coach already expecting the moment to be difficult to hold back his emotions.
"It will be hard not to cry that day, it's a privilege to be there," said Scaloni, whose side finished runners-up to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.
The coach, who led Argentina to a third World Cup title in 2022, said he had played his part in ensuring the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward would have one final appearance in front of Argentina's fans.
"I did my bit because I want to be there for his farewell and, since I don't know if I'll still be here in the future, we did everything possible so he could take part in this match," Scaloni said.
Scaloni backs Messi for Ballon d'Or
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Messi has once again been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year, with several Argentine players backing him to claim a record ninth award. Scaloni also believes Messi deserves to be in contention for the prestigious individual prize once again.
"If the award is for the best player..." he said when asked whether Messi should receive this year's prize.
Scaloni declined to comment on his own future as Argentina coach, with his contract due to expire at the end of the year.
"As far as I'm concerned, there is nothing new," he said, adding that he has not yet held talks with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
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Home/Sports/Football/‘Hard not to cry’: Scaloni reveals how Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell was arranged, says ‘we did everything possible’
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