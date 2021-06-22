Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Harry Kane will 'obliterate' PL goal record with Man City, feels Shearer
football

Harry Kane will 'obliterate' PL goal record with Man City, feels Shearer

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has admitted Harry Kane might overtake his two-decades-long Premier League goal-scoring record if he moves to Manchester City.
ANI | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts (REUTERS)

Shearer plundered 260 Premier League goals across spells at Blackburn and Newcastle with the haul achieved through 14 seasons. Meanwhile, Kane has 166 Premier League goals to his name, from 242 appearances, and currently sits seventh on the all-time chart.

"Do I think he will do it? He probably will do it," Goal quoted Shearer while taking to Harry Pinero of UMM. "I mean I've had it for twenty-odd years so it'll go one day and if it goes why not go to him? He's a nice guy."

Pinero enquired from Shearer whether Kane moving to Manchester City will increase his chances of breaking the record even more and Shearer was emphatic in his response.

"He'll absolutely obliterate it if he goes to City!"

Earlier this season, Tottenham Hotspur's Kane underlined his status as one of the Premier League's most complete forwards by winning both the 2020/21 Golden Boot and Playmaker awards. He was the first player in 22 seasons, and only the third ever, to finish top of both rankings in the Premier League. Andrew Cole managed the feat with Newcastle United in 1993/94, while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink finished joint-top of both charts for Leeds United in 1998/99.

Harry Kane is currently with England as Three-Lions face the Czech Republic on Tuesday in their final group game at Euro 2020. (ANI)

Topics
alan shearer harry kane
