Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / 'He brought calmness to PSG' - Pochettino on Messi's debut
football

'He brought calmness to PSG' - Pochettino on Messi's debut

The Argentina international's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans and while he was unable make an impression on the scoreboard, Pochettino said Messi's presence had an impact.
PTI | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)

Mauricio Pochettino felt Lionel Messi brought calmness to Paris St Germain as he made his much-anticipated debut in Sunday's 2-0 win at Reims.

PSG were two goals up by the time Messi was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, with Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe having netted twice as speculation continues to swirl over his own future.

The Argentina international's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans and while he was unable make an impression on the scoreboard, Pochettino said Messi's presence had an impact.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mauricio pochettino lionel messi paris st germain
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Korean playmaker Lee has contract cancelled by Valencia

Atletico avoid defeat by Villarreal after last-gasp own goal

Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG

Reeling Arsenal can find inspiration in a 2011 hammering
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP