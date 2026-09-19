‘He made his desire to leave clear’: Raphinha fires fresh shot at Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez

The summer transfer saga saw Julian Alvarez emerge as one of the biggest talking points, with Barcelona pushing hard to sign the Argentina striker. However, Atletico Madrid remained firm and were unwilling to sell him to a direct rival. Barcelona reportedly made a bid of around €100 million for Alvarez, but Atletico rejected the approach, leaving the striker at the club. Barcelona were open about their interest in signing Alvarez, while the forward also spoke publicly about his desire to leave Atletico during the FIFA World Cup. The situation kept the transfer story alive throughout the summer, but despite Barcelona’s efforts and Alvarez’s reported wish to move, Atletico ultimately held their ground and the Argentina international stayed in Madrid. Several Barcelona stars also spoke openly about the possibility of signing Alvarez, particularly with Robert Lewandowski leaving the club.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Raphinha also weighed in on Alvarez’s situation, suggesting that Atletico should have considered the striker’s wishes after he made his desire to leave the club clear. The Barcelona forward said he could understand how difficult it is for a player to perform when he is unhappy with his situation, pointing to his own experience as he explained why he felt Alvarez’s situation could have been handled differently.
Speaking to radio station "RAC1", the Brazilian said: "I don't understand what Atletico did, because if a player is uncomfortable somewhere, and I'm speaking about myself, it's hard for things to go well." He added: “He made his desire to leave clear.”
Raphinha was equally clear when asked about the Ballon d’Or race, backing his Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal ahead of Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian did not hesitate when asked who he felt deserved the prestigious individual award.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Raphinha was equally clear when asked about the Ballon d’Or race, backing his Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal ahead of Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian did not hesitate when asked who he felt deserved the prestigious individual award.
{{/usCountry}}
"If the award is fair, it should go to Lamine," he said, before adding, “Mbappe? The Ballon d'Or belongs to Lamine.”
Raphinha joined Barcelona in 2022, but the arrival of Hansi Flick as coach two years later marked a turning point both for the club and for Raphinha, who had grown increasingly frustrated under Xavi Hernandez. The Brazilian has scored 86 goals in 184 appearances for Barcelona, with 66 of those coming under Flick, who has guided the Catalan club to the La Liga title in both of his seasons in charge. The Brazilian has also made a strong start to the current season, scoring 11 goals so far.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Football/‘He made his desire to leave clear’: Raphinha fires fresh shot at Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks