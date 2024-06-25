Heartbreak, yes, but hang on to the Modric memories

Kolkata: The announcement hasn’t come yet, maybe it will following a holiday after the heartbreak. But after a match where he went from regret to revelry in 33 seconds, becoming the oldest scorer in the European championship in the process, and from hope to disappointment with almost the last kick in Leipzig, Luka Modric has acknowledged the inevitable. Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric leaves the pitch after being substituted against Italy on Monday. (AFP)

“There will probably come a time when I have to hang up my boots,” he said, after a player-of-the-match performance he would happily swap with Croatia staying on in Germany. Unlikely after Mattia Zaccagni’s right-foot bender made it 1-1 taking Italy to the round of 16 when till the 98th minute it looked like Croatia, leading by Modric’s 55th minute strike, would get there at the defending champions’ expense. With two points from three games, Croatia will have to hope for a string of results to go their way to be among the best four third-placed teams.

Like the man he wished for a glorious career that ended in Kolkata on June 6, Modric, 39 in September, will keep playing for his club. “Don’t know for how much longer,” he said.

So, if this is the last match in a major competition for another LM10 with a scruffy ginger beard, one slightly older, slightly taller and slightly more wiry, how would it be remembered? In no particular order it would be Modric’s ability to find space, more on the right and centre of the pitch but there was also an attempt at winning a foot race on the left. A 30th minute delivery from the right was intercepted by Gianluigi Donnarumma and from a corner-kick taken short, Modric nearly found Luka Sučić. As the referee blew for half-time, Modric cushioned a long ball and handed it over.

Barring Sučić’s shot saved by Donnarumma, Croatia’s superior possession had not yielded much. Ante Budimir’s half-time introduction was a bid to change that but before he had a say in the proceedings, Croatia won a penalty when Andrej Kramaric’s shot hit David Fratessi’s hand. Modric’s shot was saved by Donnarumma going down in a flash to his left; the Italy goalkeeper reprising his Euro 2020 form and not Champions League knockout matches in between.

In less than a minute, Josip Stanišić found Sučić whose long ball had Budimir getting a vital touch. Donnarumma saved that but couldn’t get up when Modric, off-balance, blasted the rebound into the roof of the net. “He always sees the right option. He’s got enviable technique,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic had told World Soccer before Euro 2024. It is rare for Modric to score from a rebound but even in his 178th international, it is not rare for him to be at the right place at the right time. Overwhelmingly of Argentine persuasion, Doha’s Lusail Stadium acknowledged that in 2022 when Modric came off in the World Cup semi-final.

At 38 years and 289 days, the goal made Modric the oldest scorer in the European championship beating Ivica Vastic’s 2008 mark by 32 days. With Cristiano Ronaldo around, that record may not be his for long though. A challenge on Fratessi fetched a booking and Modric’s last touch was a swat with the outside of the right boot that sent Marcelo Brozovic scootering and essaying a cross for Budimir which was flicked away by Alessandro Bastoni. The Italy defender had two headers at the other end, one producing a stunning save from Dominik Livakovic, but this clearance kept Croatia from going 2-0 up in the 80th minute.

As Modric walked away to applause, having handing over the armband to Ivan Perisic, Zaccagni entered. Modric spent the next few minutes holding the edge of the roof of the dugout, gnashing his shirt when not doing that or cupping hands in front of his mouth. Yet, time didn’t tick as fast as he wanted and when Zaccagni struck, like Alessandro del Piero did in the 2006 World Cup semi-final, Modric slumped in his seat.

Not far away, Riccardo Calafiori wept with joy. When all seemed lost, when Croatia, having absorbed the pressure from Italy, were controlling the last few minutes, Calafiori had driven forward and after drawing defenders towards him, played on Zaccagni. Italy scored with their only shot on target in the second half. Goodbye despair, hello delirium. Not since 2004 have Italy not qualified for the knockout rounds in this competition.

Conceding a goal in the 95th minute against Albania and even later on Monday ruined Croatia’s campaign in a tournament they have never done well. “Football was merciless tonight,” said Modric. Nearly as bad as Croatia scoring in the 119th minute but Turkey equalising in the 122nd in the quarter-finals of the 2008 Euros, he said. Modric was two years into international football then.

In Doha, when Croatia had come back against Japan and Brazil –Modric initiating the 117th minute equaliser – before winning on penalties, he had been on the right side of late goals. As he has had been during Real’s escape to victories in the Champions League, that outside-of-the-boot pass against Chelsea in 2022 being just one example of Modric’s genius. “He is footballing perfection,” Dalic has said. Modric has played better games for club and country but try arguing with that.