Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A
football

Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A

Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goa
Verona's Antonin Barak, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Empoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:47 AM IST
AP | , Rome

Hellas Verona extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 2-1 win over visiting Empoli in Serie A on Monday.

Adrien Tameze scored the winner for Verona in added time following an exchange with Antonin Barak.

Barak had put Verona ahead shortly after the break with a header then Simone Romagnoli equalized for Empoli with a deflection.

Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goal.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serie a
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus

Manchester United needs a rebuild from the ground up

ISL: Fall aims to inspire young Indian talent as Mumbai kick-off title defence

A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP