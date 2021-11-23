Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A
Hellas Verona extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 2-1 win over visiting Empoli in Serie A on Monday.
Adrien Tameze scored the winner for Verona in added time following an exchange with Antonin Barak.
Barak had put Verona ahead shortly after the break with a header then Simone Romagnoli equalized for Empoli with a deflection.
Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goal.
