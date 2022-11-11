Home / Sports / Football / Holders Liverpool to face Manchester City in League Cup fourth round

Holders Liverpool to face Manchester City in League Cup fourth round

Liverpool have struggled domestically this season, needing a penalty shootout to dispose of second-tier Derby County on Wednesday after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, right, celebrates with teammate Harvey Elliott after the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Derby County, at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool(AP)
Reuters | , London

EFL Cup holders Liverpool were handed the toughest of fourth-round draws on Thursday with a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

City, who have won four of the last five EFL Cups, were made to work hard for their third-round victory over Chelsea.

City's only defeat in all competitions this season was against Liverpool, however, with Mohamed Salah's late strike giving them a 1-0 Premier League win last month.

Manchester United, who twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday, host second-tier Burnley in the fourth round and there is another all Premier League clash as Newcastle United entertain Bournemouth.

The ties will be played in the week commencing Dec. 19, just after the World Cup final in Qatar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
