Hope ATKMB and Maziya protect AFC Cup’s integrity: Kings’ coach

The coaches of Bashundhara Kings and Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) said they would have preferred Tuesday’s AFC Cup double-header to be played simultaneously. Not doing that can put the “integrity of the tournament at risk,” said Oscar Bruzon, who is in charge of Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings. “Asia must organise it this way. This is not fair for the teams. You need to play at the same time,” said GKFC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese speaking separately.

On three points each after two games, all four teams, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Maziya being the other two, have, according to Bruzon, “a 25% chance” to top group D and qualify for the inter-zonal semi-finals. Bashundhara Kings and GKFC play first, at 4:30pm, followed by ATKMB and Maziya at 8:30pm. “If Bashundhara win, Maziya are out; if Gokulam win, ATKMB are out. So, I hope ATK and Maziya will protect the integrity of the competition. That is why it is important to have games at the same time,” said Bruzon.

Maziya coach Miodrag Jesic too said it would have been better to have kicked off together.

After two match days, ATKMB beat Kings 4-0 but lost 2-4 to GKFC; the Kerala team lost 0-1 to Maziya on Saturday and Kings have beaten the Maldives’ champions 1-0. Going into the final day’s games, ATKMB lead the standings on better goal difference.

Should two or more teams finish on same points, their head-to-head record will be used as tie-breaker to decide the zonal champions. If GKFC win, they will have to hope that ATKMB beat Maziya even if the match is inconsequential for the Kolkata team. Anything apart from a GKFC win will mean ATKMB will qualify if they beat the Maldives champions. Maziya can top the group if they beat ATKMB and GKFC defeat Kings. The scenario for Kings is: win against GKFC and hope Maziya beat ATKMB.

Bruzon said given that there are “beautiful pitches” near Kolkata—the recently finished I-League used venues in Naihati and Kalyani near Kolkata—same time kick-offs wouldn’t have been difficult. Not quite, said an AFC official. Speaking on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media, the official said games are being held at “one centralised venue” because of Covid-19 and hence taking one game to another stadium was not possible. In 2021 too, the south zone games were held at one venue in the Maldives.

ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando said the teams knew the rules and accepted that playing second could be an advantage. “Irrespective of what happens in the first match our target would be to win,” he said.

The scenarios

All teams go into the final match day on 3 points from 2 games.

If two or more teams have same points, their head-to-head record will be considered. So ATKMB can qualify if they beat Maziya and Kings defeat or draw with GKFC. GKFC can top the group if they beat Kings and Maziya don’t win against ATKMB. Kings can go through if they win and Maziya don’t lose to ATKMB. Maziya can qualify if they win and GKFC beat Kings.

If both matches end in draw, ATKMB will qualify on superior goal difference

One team will qualify for the inter-zonal semi-final in September

