How FIFA World Cup 2026 is fuelling India's growing football obsession

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is reaching the business end, and the semi-finals are upon us. Throughout the 48-team tournament, one has seen massive fan frenzy in India, and the question remains: How long will it take for India to make it to the tournament? The national team might be struggling, but one cannot deny that the sport has a huge market in India, and the viewership numbers are proof. And the growing love for football has compelled Adidas to bet that India's obsession with the sport can turn the FIFA World Cup 2026 into more than just a global spectacle.

The new adidas Trionda Final ball. (REUTERS)

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As the tournament's Official Match Ball Partner and the kit supplier for 22 qualified national teams, the sportswear giant is using football's biggest stage to deepen its engagement with Indian fans through immersive retail experiences, community activations, official merchandise and grassroots initiatives.

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From celebrating football culture in Mizoram, one of India's traditional football heartlands, to building year-round fan experiences across digital platforms and regional communities, the tournament has paved the way for new approaches to ensure the average fan in India has the best experience.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the growing fandom, Hindustan Times Digital caught up with Bhawna Sikka, Senior Director, Brand, Adidas India, to discuss how the Indian market is being tapped into. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the growing fandom, Hindustan Times Digital caught up with Bhawna Sikka, Senior Director, Brand, Adidas India, to discuss how the Indian market is being tapped into. {{/usCountry}}

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Hindustan Times Digital caught up with Bhawna Sikka, Senior Director, Brand, Adidas India

Excerpts:

Adidas has a significant presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the Official Match Ball Partner and the kit supplier for 22 qualified national teams. What does this association represent for the brand globally, and how do you plan to translate that excitement for football fans in India?

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The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest moments in global sport, and for Adidas, it is an opportunity to reaffirm our long-standing commitment to football. As the Official Match Ball Partner and the kit supplier for multiple national teams, we are proud to be at the heart of the tournament, enabling some of the world's best teams to perform on football's biggest stage.

For us, however, this association goes beyond just visibility. It is about celebrating the emotion, passion and sense of belonging that football creates across communities in India. The World Cup inspires millions of people to play, support, dream and express themselves through their love for the sport, and that is where adidas has always sought to make a meaningful impact.

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In India, we see football evolving into a strong cultural movement, particularly among our younger consumers. Our ambition is to bring the FIFA World Cup closer to Indian fans by creating authentic, immersive experiences that extend far beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch. Through compelling brand storytelling, elevated retail experiences, strategic partnerships, and access to official team merchandise, we aim to turn every fan interaction into a shared celebration of football.

India isn't playing at the FIFA World Cup, but its football fanbase continues to grow. How is Adidas leveraging the tournament to connect with Indian consumers in a meaningful way?

While India may not be represented on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup, the country's passion for football continues to grow with every tournament. What's particularly exciting is how fandom is evolving. Fans today aren't just supporting iconic international teams and players—they're actively participating in global football culture, making the tournament feel more personal than ever before.

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For Adidas India, this presents an opportunity to deepen our connection with consumers by meeting them where their passion already exists. Throughout the tournament, we're building an integrated fan experience across digital platforms, retail, creators, music, community experiences and storytelling, ensuring football remains accessible, immersive and culturally relevant.

We continue to see particularly strong engagement in established football markets such as the Northeast, West Bengal, Kerala and Goa, while younger consumers across India's metros are increasingly embracing football as part of their cultural identity. We're also seeing growing interest in official team jerseys and football merchandise, reflecting a desire to be active participants in the tournament rather than just spectators. Our role is to continue nurturing that passion by creating authentic experiences that bring Indian fans closer to the global game and make them feel part of the FIFA World Cup, wherever they are.

One of the standout initiatives is the cultural activation in Mizoram. Why was it important for adidas to celebrate regional football communities, and what impact do you hope this initiative will have?

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At Adidas India, we believe football culture is most meaningfully built within communities, and Mizoram is one of the strongest examples of this belief. It is a state where football is not just watched or played, but lived every day through local clubs, young talent and passionate fans. As part of our FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations in India, it was important for us to bring the tournament's energy to a region that has long embodied the spirit of the game.

The Mizoram activation was designed to celebrate this local football culture authentically by bringing together sport, music, dance, and storytelling at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. From matches played with TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026, to performances by local artists, the initiative showcased football as a cultural force, not just a sporting moment.

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For Adidas India, Mizoram represents the most personalised expression of our wider football vision, creating experiences that connect local passion with the global game, while reinforcing that every football community deserves to be seen, celebrated and supported.

One of the standout initiatives is the cultural activation in Mizoram

Mizoram has long been regarded as one of India's football heartlands. How do regional activations like this fit into Adidas' broader vision of growing the sport across the country?

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Football in India has never been limited to one geography. While metros continue to drive viewership, some of the country’s strongest football cultures have been built over decades within regional communities such as Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal.

The idea is to celebrate the sport where it already has deep roots, while creating experiences that bring fans, young players, and local communities together. Mizoram allowed us to engage with a football community that has shaped the sport through its passion, talent and everyday commitment to the game.

These initiatives go beyond a single tournament moment. By collaborating with local football voices, creators and communities, and by building experiences that reflect regional identity, we want to strengthen football culture from the ground up. Our focus is to make the sport more accessible and participatory, and to inspire the next generation.

Looking beyond the tournament, how do you see these initiatives contributing to the long-term growth of football culture in India, and what role does adidas hope to play in that journey?

Major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup create moments of inspiration, but lasting impact comes from what happens after the final whistle. Our ambition is to convert the excitement generated during the tournament into sustained participation and build stronger football communities across the country. At adidas, we see our role as much more than providing products. We want to be an enabler of sport by empowering communities and creating experiences that encourage more people to play, connect and express themselves through football.

As India's football ecosystem continues to evolve, we remain committed to investing in the sport through meaningful collaborations, community initiatives and authentic storytelling that reflects the passion of Indian fans. Every young player who picks up a football, every local community that comes together around the game and every fan who proudly wears their team's jersey contribute to the future of football in India. We are excited to be part of that journey and to continue inspiring belief through the power of sport.