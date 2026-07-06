How long before Brazil's sixth star? Ancelotti's beaten side may still be learning the way to win again beyond the noise

Brazil will wake up to the usual noise. Another World Cup exit. Another post-mortem. Another round of arguments about identity, pressure, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, the missing No. 9, the fading romance of yellow shirts and the long shadow of 2002. That is unavoidable. For a country that has built its footballing soul around the World Cup, a Round of 16 defeat to Norway cannot be dressed up as success.

Neymar reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway. (AFP)

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But not every defeat carries the same meaning. Some defeats expose emptiness. Some confirm decay. Some only deepen confusion. This one, painful as it was, should not be read only as another chapter in Brazil’s years of underachievement. Inside the disappointment, there were signs of something Brazil have needed for a long time: the beginning of a harder, colder, more tournament-ready version of themselves.

For years, Brazil have been trapped between memory and modernity. The shirt still demands magic. The public still wants expression. The world still expects rhythm, swagger and individual brilliance. But World Cups are not being won by romance alone anymore. They are being won by structure, physical security, set-piece control, defensive compactness, emotional restraint and the ability to suffer without losing shape.

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{{^usCountry}} That is the football Europe mastered. That is the football Brazil have too often been punished by. Brazil must not run away from this evolution {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is the football Europe mastered. That is the football Brazil have too often been punished by. Brazil must not run away from this evolution {{/usCountry}}

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Against Norway, Brazil did not look like a finished product. Far from it. They missed a penalty. They allowed Erling Haaland to decide the match late. They did not convert enough of their good moments. The substitutions did not fully solve the game. The attack still had passages where it looked caught between instinct and instruction.

But there was also something different. Brazil were not just trying to dance through a knockout match. They were trying to manage one. They accepted ugly phases. They tried to control transitions. They were prepared to play in a way that did not always flatter the eye. At times, they looked less like the Brazil of old fantasy and more like a Brazil trying to understand the football that has repeatedly beaten them.

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That will not satisfy purists. It should not fully satisfy anyone after an elimination. But it should encourage those who understand what Carlo Ancelotti is attempting.

Ancelotti is not in Brazil to turn the Selecao into Italy. Nor is he there to erase flair from the national imagination. His real challenge is much harder: to add European survival instincts to Brazilian talent without killing the thing that makes Brazil Brazil.

That balance cannot be built in one tournament. It cannot be forced through slogans. It needs time, authority and control. If Ancelotti is allowed to shape the next cycle properly, Brazil could emerge with a very different competitive DNA by 2030.

The temptation now will be to panic. Brazil have done that too often. A coach leaves, another philosophy arrives, another rebuild begins, another golden generation is asked to carry historical trauma instead of being given a proper system. The result has been a national team full of brilliant parts but without the ruthless clarity of the best European sides.

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Ancelotti offers a chance to stop that cycle.

He understands knockout football. He understands dressing rooms filled with stars. He understands how to lower emotional temperature when everyone else wants drama. More importantly, he understands that elite football is no longer divided between beauty and discipline. The best teams now have both. They press with calculation, defend with aggression, attack with timing and suffer without shame.

That is where Brazil must go.

The defeat to Norway should hurt because Brazil are Brazil. But it should not push them back into nostalgia. The answer is not to demand the return of a mythical past. The answer is to build a future where Brazil’s flair survives inside a stronger frame. Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Magalhaes and the next wave of Brazilian talent do not need to be told how to play beautiful football. They need a national team environment that teaches them how to win the hardest matches when beauty is not enough.

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That is the missing layer.

Norway’s win was not just about Haaland’s goals. It was about clarity. They knew their route. They trusted their strengths. They stayed alive long enough for their match-winner to strike. That is tournament football. Brazil had moments, talent and threat. Norway had timing, conviction and punishment.

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Brazil must learn from that, not hide from it.

If Ancelotti gets full control, Brazil’s next four years should not be about cosmetic correction. They should be about structural reform. The team must become harder to counter against, stronger in aerial duels, cleaner in game management and more ruthless in both boxes. It must also learn to live with the idea that winning a World Cup sometimes means winning 1-0, surviving pressure, killing tempo and making the opponent uncomfortable.

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There is no shame in that. The shame would be pretending football has not changed.

Brazil’s sixth star will not come because the world feels Brazil deserve it. It will come when Brazil stop treating modern tournament football as an enemy of their identity and start using it as protection for their genius. The flair does not have to disappear. It just needs armour.

That is why this defeat, brutal as it feels, can still be the start of something. Not because Brazil were good enough in 2026. They were not. But because, for the first time in a while, there is a visible path beyond emotional reaction.

The question is not whether Brazil can still produce magic. They always will.

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The real question is how long they will give Ancelotti to build the machine around it.

If Brazil have the patience, the sixth star may not be as far away as this night makes it feel.